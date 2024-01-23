A centuries-old controversy and reclamation of a sacred location and temple in India was celebrated Sunday, Jan. 21 in Wilton.

Hindu Mandir, Wilton’s Hindu temple, opened its doors for an interfaith celebration and consecration ceremony, with more than 100 visitors taking part in the spiritual inauguration of the Sri Ram Mandir — a newly reconstructed temple in Ayodhya, India, near the Nepal border, which officially opened its doors on Monday, Jan. 22.

The site has been the center of controversy for decades. Believed to be the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, the central deity in the Hindu religion, the location is considered the most sacred site in Hinduism.

“We’re sending our prayers,” Swami Balgopal said.

“Many people came and stayed the night chanting,” he told the congregation, many of whom worshipped on traditional mats, seated on the ground, with no one wearing shoes inside the temple.

A Muslim mosque known as Babri Masjid was built on the Ayodhya site some 500 years ago on the foundation of the original Hindu temple, which archaeologists believe had stood for around 1,000 years before being destroyed.

Tensions have stewed between members of the two religions for over 100 years regarding the mosque and site. In 1992 a Hindu activist group demolished the mosque, prompting rioting throughout the region that led to thousands of deaths.

Ultimately India’s Supreme Court upheld that the Rama temple was the original structure on the site, based in part on archaeological evidence, making way for the construction of a new temple that started in 2020.

Though its doors are now open for worship, final completion is scheduled for December 2025 and is estimated to cost $121 million when completed.

“That temple has been placed in that important part of India where it belongs,” Guru Ji told the assembly. “And in commemoration of that temple, we are here.”

Meanwhile, the Muslim community — of which some members still dispute the decision — was given land by the government to build a new mosque to replace the original, beginning construction in 2021.

Wilton as Family

Hindu Mandir member Sarvesh Damle shared some thoughts on the importance of community.

“All of our neighbors who are here are our family members,” he said. “Let’s all take this occasion to unite … Let’s all start living with each other.”

He said it was in the DNA of Hinduism for all to be part of one family.

“To me, the entire world is a family,” he said.

Marilyn van Raalte of Wilton, a member of Temple B’nai Chaim and part of the Wilton Interfaith Action Committee, praised the event.

“It is very exciting that we live in such a wonderful town where we can share our similarities and celebrate our differences,” she said.

“I hope we will be able to share many, many more happy occasions together,” she said.

Worshipping at a special altar.

A Sidhibinayak temple devoted to Ganesha.

Worshippers at the Hindu Mandir.

Leading the chanting prayers with microphones.

Father and son worship together.

Representations of Hindu gods.

Swami Balgopal

Playing taal, or Hindu "cymbals" during the ceremony.

Some of the "puja," or ceremonial offerings.

Celebrating the consecration.

Celebrating the consecration with tambourines, song and prayer.

A young person plays the taal, or manjira hand cymbals during the ceremony.

A temple member takes part in the consecration ceremony.

Swami Balgopal shares with members of his temple, some of whom had been taking part in ceremonial prayer overnight.

Marilyn Van Raalte of the WIlton Interfaith Action Committee shares some thoughts.

Sarvesh Damle, temple member, shares about community.

Guru Ji shares about the significance of the day.

Hindu Mandir in Wilton.