Wilton Public School officials will hold a community conversation about the 2024-2025 Wilton Board of Education Budget on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Wilton High School Zellner Gallery (Clune Auditorium).

All interested members of the Wilton community are invited to attend and participate in the discussion about the education budget. Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet with Superintendent Kevin Smith as well as Board of Education members to share their thoughts about current proposed budget.

Smith presented his first draft of the proposed FY’25 school budget at a Board of Education meeting on Jan. 11, 2024. Smith has proposed a $94.1 million school budget for 2024-25, representing a 5.56% increase over the current fiscal year.