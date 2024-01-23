Every year, Wilton Go Green (WGG) takes an opportunity to recognize residents and businesses that have gone above and beyond doing just one thing to make a positive impact in their community. Through those residents’ efforts, ideas are created that become the building blocks for sustainable green momentum for the health of the community and the planet.

Wilton Go Green’s Annual Community Celebration will be held at the Wilton Library on Wednesday, April 3 and this year the organization is seeking community nominations for its first annual “Green Neighbor Award.”

“While the majority of our honorees have gone above and beyond doing one thing, we recognize that many in our community have embraced the ‘do one thing’ mantra and are collectively helping to keep our planet and our community healthy for generations to come, all while inspiring neighbors with their environmental dedication,” said WGG President Tammy Thornton.

Wilton Go Green is asking residents who believe a friend, neighbor or community member deserves to be recognized for their sustainable actions, big or small, to nominate them for a Green Neighbor Award. Nominations can be submitted online.

Nominees must be Wilton residents, not businesses. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 9. Wilton Go Green Board members will review all nominations and contact anyone who submits a nominee who is selected.

Questions can be sent via email to Wilton Go Green.

The Community Celebration is open to all community members.