On Monday, Jan. 22, Wilton Library shared an update on its progress and initiatives after completing the first year of its Strategic Plan for 2023-2026. Introduced last February, the Strategic Plan is, as defined in the library’s press release, “A road map for the library’s future, highlighting the library’s core purpose, mission, and vision, with a focus on a forward-looking approach, openness to change, and working to successfully meet the diverse needs of the evolving Wilton community.”

The release comes on the eve of a budget presentation library officials are scheduled to give to the Board of Selectmen at the BOS meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Materials posted with the BOS meeting agenda show a proposed budget request of $3,058,162 for the town grant allocated to the library for FY 2024-25, representating an increase of 2.71% year-over-year, or $80,691.

“Accomplishments … substantial changes … immediate impact on Wilton community”

Today’s announcement included a very favorable assessment of the library’s achievements in 2023 from Executive Director Caroline Mandler.

“We are extremely proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish over the past year. We have made several positive and substantial changes that have had an immediate impact on our community,” Mandler said.

“As a result, we have seen a 19% increase in library visits, a 7% increase in total circulation, and a 30% increase in library program attendance. At the state level we now rank the highest out of our peer libraries in the categories of library visits per capita, and in the percentage of residents with library cards. We are ecstatic to see that our efforts are making a difference and resonating with our patrons,” she added.

In the coming year, library officials are expecting that revenues will increase as well, separate from the town’s annual grant. Revenues generated by the library on its own are projected to grow by 5.41% from fundraising and development and 2.81% in book sales/other revenues.

Library officials have shared positive progress reports since the introduction of the Strategic Plan. At the library’s annual meeting in June 2023, outgoing Wilton Library Association (WLA) Board President Rob Sanders said the prior year had been “exciting and productive,” and Executive Director Caroline Mandler called it “a year of growth and renewed purpose.”

In December, GOOD Morning Wilton covered a similar presentation made to the BOS by WLA Board Treasurer Mike Boswood and Mandler, who brought favorable financial news but also proposed decreasing the number of selectmen-appointed WLA board representatives. Boswood gave a favorable assessment of both the library’s revenue and costs, including the diminishing impact of inflation on the WLA budget; Mandler discussed “an explosion in library services and activities over the last year.”

Library officials included highlights and accomplishments for the past year in today’s announcement:

The library is building relationships and collaborating with a broad range of community groups to offer increasingly diverse resources and programming, most recently partnering with Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) for a special Yoga program.

(HSS) for a special Yoga program. After incorporating feedback from a focus group, the Children’s Library has seen a 39% increase in program attendance. It has introduced a new Friday playgroup, added more weekend programs, and is continuing to evaluate its space to best serve children and caregivers.

has seen a 39% increase in program attendance. It has introduced a new Friday playgroup, added more weekend programs, and is continuing to evaluate its space to best serve children and caregivers. In Teen Services , staff implemented a Mental Health Protocol with training to know how to better assess situations, look for warning signs, and where to refer teens if they need help.

, staff implemented a with training to know how to better assess situations, look for warning signs, and where to refer teens if they need help. To make checkouts quicker and easier for patrons, the library completed a project to equip its entire collection with RFID technology and introduced new self-checkout kiosks.

The library updated its website form for easier access to library card applications and launched its “Work in Wilton” initiative, which now offers library cards to all employees of Wilton businesses.

initiative, which now offers library cards to all employees of Wilton businesses. The library surveyed remote workers regarding the library’s facilities, spaces, and resources, to find out how to better meet their current needs.

The library is working to launch a new website in the spring for The Brubeck Collection featuring digital access to the archive plus special features, and has plans to share the collection both with the community and on an international level.

“We will continue to work hard to fulfill the needs of our community through listening, adapting, and collaboration as we move forward with implementing our plans,” Mandler said. “We look forward to sharing more updates on our progress over the next two years, and thank our donors, volunteers, community partners, and all of our patrons for their support.”

The Wilton Library Strategic Plan for 2023-2026, including the library’s mission and vision statements, can be viewed on the Wilton Library website.

