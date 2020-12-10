WHS Inducts 99 to National Honor Society

Wilton High School inducted a new membership class of the school’s National Honor Society Tillinghast Chapter on Tuesday, Dec. 8. There were 65 juniors and 34 seniors inducted at the ceremony, held remotely over Zoom for the first time ever.
Admission to the National Honor Society is no easy feat. To be considered, students need a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA; in addition to scholarship, upperclassmen are considered based on leadership, volunteer service, and character. Students are inducted twice during the school year, once in the fall and once in the spring.
Speakers at the online ceremony were Wilton Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith and WHS Principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell, as well as the current executive board of the NHS: Connor Allen, president; Nathan Wang, vice president; Catalina King, secretary; and Callie Judelson, treasurer. The advisor of the NHS is science teacher Sue Steadham.
Below the list of inductees, we’ve shared a video of the ceremony.
Class of 2021
Zachary Abud
Brycen Addison
Simon Alexander
Sarah Bates
Michael Biondo
Troy Bucciero
Roen Crameri
Tate Falta
Sarah Gassel
Eleanor Greene
Miranda Hancock
Neel Iyer
Alexander Jelilian
Janet Johnson
Ashley Klancko
Meghan Koziolkowsky
Pauline Kriger
Brooke Latone
Everett Lee
Owen Lillis
Jeremy Lucas
Rosemary Martin
Isadore Palacpac
Thomas Petrillo
Anastasia Rogozinski
Jack Rosen
Sam Rosen
Max Rothkopf
Andrew Rubsam
Abigail Seaman
Casey Shu
Adeline Teolis
Quinn Wiseman
A.K. Yeddala
Class of 2022
Elijah Ackerman
Isabella Andjelkovic
Chloe Armstrong
Cecilia Aversano
Dylan Bender
Rishabh Bhandari
Caroline Blessing
Alexandra Breakey
Tyler Casey
Meghan Chapey
Elizabeth Coffey
Michael Colbert
Aislynn Conway
Halley Costello
Soham Damle
Julia Elmasry
Sophie Essig
Joseph Eustace
Lily Fanwick
Matthew Ferrante
Erynn Floyd
Harrison Forland
Ryan Giancola
Samuel Gioffre
Edwin Gregory
Megan Hanny
Ariella Hattenbach
Tyler Hough
Amelia Hughes
Rubin Jha
Emily Johnson
Caelah Kennedy
Abigail Kyle
Morgan Lebek
Ryan Leung
Jamie Leventhal
Gillian Lipsky
Talia Matik
Christopher McCann
Malcolm McCormick
Maya Mhatre
Garrett Moe
Tyler Moody
Abigail Morris
Emily Mrakovcic
Krithika Natarajan
Avery Newcomer
Olivia Newfield
Akira Nobumoto
Hannah Pettibone
Julian Pojano
Sophia Polito
Ria Raniwala
Hayley Sayewitz
Luke Schwartz
Zachary Schwartz
Mihika Shukla
Lora Simakova
Kathryn Stein
Gwynn Sullivan
Anjo Therattil
Aidan Thornbrough
Katherine Umphred
Samantha Victor
Siya Yinti