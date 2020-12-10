WHS Inducts 99 to National Honor Society

Wilton High School inducted a new membership class of the school’s National Honor Society Tillinghast Chapter on Tuesday, Dec. 8. There were 65 juniors and 34 seniors inducted at the ceremony, held remotely over Zoom for the first time ever.

Admission to the National Honor Society is no easy feat. To be considered, students need a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA; in addition to scholarship, upperclassmen are considered based on leadership, volunteer service, and character. Students are inducted twice during the school year, once in the fall and once in the spring.

Speakers at the online ceremony were Wilton Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith and WHS Principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell, as well as the current executive board of the NHS: Connor Allen, president; Nathan Wang, vice president; Catalina King, secretary; and Callie Judelson, treasurer. The advisor of the NHS is science teacher Sue Steadham.

Below the list of inductees, we’ve shared a video of the ceremony.

Class of 2021

Zachary Abud

Brycen Addison

Simon Alexander

Sarah Bates

Michael Biondo

Troy Bucciero

Roen Crameri

Tate Falta

Sarah Gassel

Eleanor Greene

Miranda Hancock

Neel Iyer

Alexander Jelilian

Janet Johnson

Ashley Klancko

Meghan Koziolkowsky

Pauline Kriger

Brooke Latone

Everett Lee

Owen Lillis

Jeremy Lucas

Rosemary Martin

Isadore Palacpac

Thomas Petrillo

Anastasia Rogozinski

Jack Rosen

Sam Rosen

Max Rothkopf

Andrew Rubsam

Abigail Seaman

Casey Shu

Adeline Teolis

Quinn Wiseman

A.K. Yeddala

Class of 2022

Elijah Ackerman

Isabella Andjelkovic

Chloe Armstrong

Cecilia Aversano

Dylan Bender

Rishabh Bhandari

Caroline Blessing

Alexandra Breakey

Tyler Casey

Meghan Chapey

Elizabeth Coffey

Michael Colbert

Aislynn Conway

Halley Costello

Soham Damle

Julia Elmasry

Sophie Essig

Joseph Eustace

Lily Fanwick

Matthew Ferrante

Erynn Floyd

Harrison Forland

Ryan Giancola

Samuel Gioffre

Edwin Gregory

Megan Hanny

Ariella Hattenbach

Tyler Hough

Amelia Hughes

Rubin Jha

Emily Johnson

Caelah Kennedy

Abigail Kyle

Morgan Lebek

Ryan Leung

Jamie Leventhal

Gillian Lipsky

Talia Matik

Christopher McCann

Malcolm McCormick

Maya Mhatre

Garrett Moe

Tyler Moody

Abigail Morris

Emily Mrakovcic

Krithika Natarajan

Avery Newcomer

Olivia Newfield

Akira Nobumoto

Hannah Pettibone

Julian Pojano

Sophia Polito

Ria Raniwala

Hayley Sayewitz

Luke Schwartz

Zachary Schwartz

Mihika Shukla

Lora Simakova

Kathryn Stein

Gwynn Sullivan

Anjo Therattil

Aidan Thornbrough

Katherine Umphred

Samantha Victor

Siya Yinti