Santa Drive-Thru and Gingerbread House Contest are Early Presents from Wilton Parks & Rec

Wilton Parks and Recreation is hosting two holiday programs in December–a Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration with Santa and a Kids’ Gingerbread House Design Contest.

Holiday Celebration with Santa Drive-Thru Event

The Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration with Santa will be held at Comstock Community Center on Friday, Dec. 18 from 4-6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Families are encouraged to wear costumes (not required) and decorate their vehicles.

Families will drive through Comstock Community Center’s main entrance loop. There will be decorations, music, candy canes and more. Santa will oversee the event and wave to children from the big red chair! Participating families will stay in their vehicles.

Parks and Recreation coordinated with the Wilton Health Department to adopt proper health and safety protocols, including Parks and Recreation staff handing out candy canes in a socially distanced fashion.

Kids Gingerbread House Design Contest

Children are encouraged to get creative and build their dream gingerbread house at home and then submit a photo of their entry, along with their name and age to the Wilton Parks and Recreation Facebook page. A panel of judges will award winners in three categories: most creative, most whimsical, and best use of recycled materials. The three winners will each receive a $25 gift card from a local retailer.

Anyone without a Facebook account can email an entry, name, and age to Kregg Zulkeski, who will post your entry.

Residents can follow the fun on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Questions and comments should be directed to Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Office at 203. 834.6234 or emailed to Kregg Zulkeski