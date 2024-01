[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

This week, “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” with host Alex K. was rink-side with Wilton High School boys and girls hockey teams.

Further down below, Gretchen McMahon Photography shares some images from girls hockey, girls basketball and boys swim and dive teams.

Gretchen McMahon Photography

Maddie Dineen goes for 2 against Greenwich in the 42-30 win on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the Zeoli Field House. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Casey Griffin shows his ability against New Canaan last Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the New Canaan YMCA. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography