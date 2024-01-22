At just over $1.6 million, 110 Belden Hill Rd. was the highest-selling property of the week ending Jan. 18, 2024.

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 12-18, 2024Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties transferred to new owners. 

All three properties were single-family homes, which ranged in price from $850,000 to just over $1.6 million. 

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

110 Belden Hill Road: Maureen M. Canary (TR) and Kathryn M. Rothmeier (TR) to Rajiv Ranjan and Garima Pande, for $1,610,000

29 Wildwood Drive: US Bank to HHC Second LLC, for $850,000

157 Cheesespring Road: Edward and Mary Jayne Wilson to Jaswinder Singh Dhamoon and Guntaash Kaur Matharu, for $890,000

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.