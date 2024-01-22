Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 12-18, 2024, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties transferred to new owners.

All three properties were single-family homes, which ranged in price from $850,000 to just over $1.6 million.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

110 Belden Hill Road: Maureen M. Canary (TR) and Kathryn M. Rothmeier (TR) to Rajiv Ranjan and Garima Pande, for $1,610,000

29 Wildwood Drive: US Bank to HHC Second LLC, for $850,000

157 Cheesespring Road: Edward and Mary Jayne Wilson to Jaswinder Singh Dhamoon and Guntaash Kaur Matharu, for $890,000