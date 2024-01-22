For two centuries, Hillside Cemetery has been helping families honor, celebrate and remember their loved ones in a place of rich history and extraordinary beauty that will be protected and cared for forever. Although owned and operated by Wilton Congregational Church, Hillside is a non-sectarian cemetery — open for burials regardless of religion or residency.

As Wilton’s largest and most notable community cemetery, Hillside is the final resting place of over 4,000 people. With nearly 15 acres remaining for future development, Hillside Cemetery will continue with interments well into the next 100 years.

Today, as winter’s snow blankets the rolling hills of its tranquil grounds, Hillside creates an atmosphere of quiet contemplation, whether in traditional burial sites, in the newly expanded cremation memorial garden for the cremated remains of loved ones, or in the lovely meadow reserved for natural burial for those wanting an environmentally friendly burial option.

Upcoming programs:

February 4, 10:30 a.m. : A funeral and memorial pre-planning workshop, “Remember Me” will share worksheets, lists, and suggestions on how to start thinking about planning for the inevitable. What a gift to give your family and heirs — a turnkey directive of your final wishes. Takes place at Wilton Congregational Church (70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton). Led by Rev. Suzanne Wagner and Cemetery Administrator Pam Brown .

February 4, 10:30 a.m.: A funeral and memorial pre-planning workshop, "Remember Me" will share worksheets, lists, and suggestions on how to start thinking about planning for the inevitable. What a gift to give your family and heirs — a turnkey directive of your final wishes. Takes place at Wilton Congregational Church (70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton). Led by Rev. Suzanne Wagner and Cemetery Administrator Pam Brown.

February 4, 1:00 p.m.: A craft program to make "Valentines for Veterans," honoring those who have served our country. This popular program has been running for over a decade. You will be provided with all the craft supplies and blank cards needed to create a Valentine or two to show your gratitude toward men and women who have served in our armed forces. Valentines will be delivered to male residents of Homes for the Brave and female residents of Female Soldiers, Forgotten Heroes. Both veteran residences are located in Bridgeport, CT.

March 1-31, at your leisure: In honor of Women's History Month, take a self-guided walking tour celebrating notable women buried at Hillside. A map to guide you is available at the Hillside Cemetery website. Download and print it, and then take a beautiful walk among the trees and plantings to learn about women who made a difference!

March 31, 6:30 a.m.: Easter Sunrise Service, open to all, will take place at the top of the hill — an inspiring way to begin Easter celebrations.

The Hillside Cemetery staff is always interested in what you have to say about the beauty of Hillside and to hear the stories of your loved ones resting at Hillside. Feel free to email Pam Brown or call 203.762.5591. Visit the cemetery’s website online.