WHS Sports Photos by Gretchen McMahon Photography: Softball, Boys Lacrosse

Above and below are recent photos and results from contributing sports photographer Gretchen McMahon.

Softball

Above, senior Ashlyn Manfro plays at first base Saturday, April 29, during the Senior Night game against Fairfield Ludlowe, the #5 team in the state. Below, senior Hannah Lifrieri throws the ball home for the out. Wilton lost 3-13. (photos: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Boys Lacrosse

Christian Theoharides beats Norwalk down the field during the 16-3 win on Friday, April 28. (photos: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

On Saturday, April 29, Wilton notched another win, this time against Staples, 13-10. Below is Josh White, who scored four goals and had two assists for Wilton in the hotly-advertised contest. (photos: Gretchen McMahon Photography)