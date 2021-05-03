Wilton Garden Club’s Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale Returns for 2021

Spring is here and for the Wilton Garden Club that means preparing for this year’s 81st Mother’s Day Plant Sale on the Wilton Center Town Green this Friday, May 7, from 12-6 p.m., and Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Starting in mid-April, small groups gathered with shovels in hand at members’ homes to dig, pot, and label well in excess of a thousand “tried and true” plants to share at the annual plant sale while forging friendships and sharing laughter. Throughout the year they worked also in the Garden Club Greenhouse at Comstock Community Center where they propagated donated plants from members and grew seeds for the sale, a labor of love. The facility has been unused for much of the year and even when open, the number of members there at one time was limited. Even while following the strict COVID guidelines, Club members were able to produce 800 plants from seed to be sold at the sale while enjoying the peaceful time spent there and honing their horticultural skills.

The entire plant sale planning process and the annual event bring people together in a lot of good ways. Nowadays, sequestering carbon has become a steadfast goal for many in the community who realize that doing small things like planting trees and plants is a significant factor in dealing with climate change. Many shoppers also come to find gifts for Mom, and many beautifully designed floral gift baskets not found elsewhere have always been popular items for that purpose.

This year, those who have recently moved here will find stunning Patio Containers to decorate new home entrances or brighten up a deck or pool area. The sale has shoppers covered whether just looking to start a new vegetable garden, put in some annuals to ensure summer color, create a meadow with wildflowers or plant a small understory tree or shrub. From peonies to pollinators, the selection shoppers find at this sale will not disappoint.

For more information about the Annual Plant Sale visit the Wilton Garden Club plant sale website.