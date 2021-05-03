Wilton Real Estate Report (Apr. 23-29, 2021): Ring’s End Acquires Commercial Property and 7 Residential Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 23-29, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 8 properties transferred to new owners, including one commercial property.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

The commercial property that sold is located at 53 Danbury Road. It was sold by Wilson Properties IV, LLC, to Ring’s End, Inc., for $1,000,000.

The 3,251-sq.-ft. building on 0.7 acres is about three-quarters of a mile south of the Rings’ End store at 129 Danbury Road. GOOD Morning Wilton reached out to Ring’s End corporate office for comment on the company’s plans for the space but did not receive a reply before publication.

According to real estate listings, the property is situated within an office park environment yet has “an idyllic riverfront setting and landscaped grounds”.

Of the seven residential properties that transferred to new owners last week, by far the highest-selling one was 441 Nod Hill Road (pictured below), which was sold for $2.75 million, by Paul Quinsee to Joseph and Sue Berland.

Additional properties which transferred to new owners are listed below.

115 Seir Hill Road: Stephen N. and Marta Cagliostro to Shawn J. and Joanne Manberg, for $502,033

342 Westport Road: Tracey K. Owens to Barbara Crosby, for $665,000

125 Musket Ridge Road: Jeffrey and Andrea Bates to Michael Kemper, for $413,100 (Wilton portion)

24 Village Walk: Robert C. McWilliams to Mianlei Zhang and Meng Xu, for $303,000

29 Kensett Avenue: Kevin J. and Robin A. Paradis to Susanna Giboni and Antonio J. M. Fernandez, for $945,000

50 Marvin Ridge Place: Patricia Belote to Bradley Albert and Daria Conley-Albert, for $1,345,000