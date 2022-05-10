WHS Sports Results and Photos: April 23-29 and April 30-May 5

GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted. The WHS Athletic Department has provided results and updates, including write-ups from coaches, teams and boosters. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available. Additional materials of interest can be submitted to GMW for consideration submitted via email.

The following report contains updates from the past two weeks (April 23-29 and April 30-May 5).

Message from the Athletic Director:

Hello Warrior Nation!

April 23-29: I wanted to take this moment to remember Nicholas T. Zeoli. Nick was a physical education teacher, coach and the athletic director of Wilton High School for 41 years. He was an active member of the Connecticut High School Coaches Association and received the National Athletic Director of the Year [award] upon his retirement in 1994. Nick was one of the original instructors for the coaches’ certification classes, even though that coaching course has been redesigned, many of the original attributes are still part of the course. Mr. Zeoli you will be forever missed and the field house will forever bear your name. Thank you Nicholas Zeoli for all you have done for athletics and student-athletes! Nicholas T. Zeoli Obituary

April 30-May 5: I would like to announce our new head coach for girls soccer, Jennifer Gros. Jen is our current varsity assistant coach and will be taking over the reins as the head of the girls soccer program at Wilton High School. Coach Gros has been part of the program since the fall of 2020. Prior to that, she worked with CT Rush and the Wilton Soccer Association (girls travel program). She was the varsity assistant coach at Norwalk High School prior to coming to Wilton. She is extremely organized and is a phenomenal communicator. She genuinely cares for the well-being of our student-athletes and has all the tools for success. Please join me in welcoming Coach Jennifer Gros as our head coach of girls soccer.

Also, congratulations go to the following teams: girls lacrosse, boys lacrosse, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and field, and girls track and field. They have clinched playoff spots for the CIAC Tournaments at the end of the season. Girls golf, baseball and softball are very much in contention. Good luck with the upcoming week.

Baseball

April 23-29

Wilton 9, Brien McMahon 8 (10 innings) : Wilton scored four runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Brien McMahon 9-8. Hayden Klyver got the win in relief. Max Jarvie had four hits including a triple. Sean Lengyel had three hits for the Warriors. Chris Calderone ’s single in the 10th scored Mike Fischetti with the winning run.

: Wilton scored four runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat Brien McMahon 9-8. got the win in relief. had four hits including a triple. had three hits for the Warriors. ’s single in the 10th scored with the winning run. Wilton 8, Stamford 5 : Jarvie got the win in relief of Will Forgione . The Warriors scored four runs in the seventh on a walk to Matt Ferrante , double by Lengyel, doubles by Jarvie and Fischetti, and singles by Calderone and Tim Martin . The Warriors improved to 6-3.

: Jarvie got the win in relief of . The Warriors scored four runs in the seventh on a walk to , double by Lengyel, doubles by Jarvie and Fischetti, and singles by Calderone and . The Warriors improved to 6-3. Wilton 2, Staples 12: Jarvie had two hits for Wilton. Tim Carbonaro had an RBI for Wilton. Martin took the loss.

April 30-May 5

Wilton 5, Danbury 7 : Fischetti, Lengyel, Martin and Paddy Killean each had two hits for the Warriors. Fischetti had an RBI double in the fifth inning. Lengyel took the loss for Wilton.

: Fischetti, Lengyel, Martin and each had two hits for the Warriors. Fischetti had an RBI double in the fifth inning. Lengyel took the loss for Wilton. Wilton 17, Bridgeport Central 1: Cole Silvia had three hits including a triple, two doubles and two RBI’s. Jarvie had two triples and three RBI’s. Adam Diversa and Killean had two hits for the Warriors. Fischetti had a two T+RBI Triple in the first inning. Forgione got the win striking out five. Wilton improves to 4-5.

Senior Night will be on Thursday, May 12 against Greenwich, starting at 6 p.m.

Softball

April 23-29

Wilton 2, Stamford 7 : Wilton softball has played two games so far this week, reaching the midpoint of the regular season after hosting Stamford. Junior centerfielder Jenna Soltis led the Warrior offense, going 2-4 with a triple and a stolen base in Wilton’s 2-7 loss to visiting Stamford.

: Wilton softball has played two games so far this week, reaching the midpoint of the regular season after hosting Stamford. Junior centerfielder led the Warrior offense, going 2-4 with a triple and a stolen base in Wilton’s 2-7 loss to visiting Stamford. Wilton 8, Staples 12: The Warriors traveled to Westport and lost to Staples 8-12 in an exciting back-and-forth game. Senior catcher Booke Bohacs led the Wilton offense with two home runs and five RBIs on the day, and junior shortstop Avery Samai had four hits and scored twice.

April 30-May 5

Wilton 15, Bridgeport Central 0 : Bohacs homered, Julia Nanos had three hits and Abby Schwartz added two hits to lead the Warriors’ offense. Sofia Samai had 10 strikeouts over four innings, pitching in relief of starter Sadie Klyver.

: Bohacs homered, had three hits and added two hits to lead the Warriors’ offense. had 10 strikeouts over four innings, pitching in relief of starter Sadie Klyver. Wilton 4, Trumbull 5: Klyver had two doubles, Kat Constanzo had an RBI double and Ally Van Heyst had an RBI single to lead the Warriors’ offense. Klyver had six strikeouts over seven innings as the starting pitcher.

Boys Lacrosse

April 23-29

Wilton 6, Staples 8 : The varsity Warriors lost a tough one to Staples 6-8. After going down 5-0 in the first quarter, Wilton fought back and won the next three quarters 6-3 but the deficit was too much to overcome. Ben Calabrese sparked the comeback with three goals.

: The varsity Warriors lost a tough one to Staples 6-8. After going down 5-0 in the first quarter, Wilton fought back and won the next three quarters 6-3 but the deficit was too much to overcome. sparked the comeback with three goals. Wilton 11, Fairfield Ludlowe 4 : The Warriors rebounded with a convincing 11-4 victory over a dangerous Fairfield Ludlowe team. Spencer Liston dominated the face-off and gave Wilton a huge advantage in possessions.

: The Warriors rebounded with a convincing 11-4 victory over a dangerous Fairfield Ludlowe team. dominated the face-off and gave Wilton a huge advantage in possessions. The Warriors JV boys lacrosse team bounced back after a loss to Staples to play their best game so far this year and beat the Fairfield Ludlow Falcons 10-1. Down players to injury and illness, they scraped to jump out to an early lead and did a good job controlling the ball and playing team defense which prevented Ludlow from making any sort of run.

The boys freshman lacrosse team lost to New Canaan by a score of 3-11 on Wednesday, April 27. The team played a strong first half, with a lead of 2-1 at halftime. The offense was led by Luke Ginsburg with two goals and an assist, Joey Hagerty with two assists and Connor Buchicio with one goal. The defense was led by Jack Schwartz, Tanner Schmauch and Liam Porter in the goal. The team has a record of 3 wins and 3 losses.

April 30-May 5

Wilton 7, Darien 9: The varsity lacrosse team came up short against Darien, losing a 7-9 at home under the lights of Wilton Veterans Memorial Stadium. Goalie Colin Lenskold turned away multiple shots with some fantastic saves. The Wilton close defenders, led by Jake Sommer, Andre Wiest and Nate Rath, had solid games in front of Lenskold for the Warriors.

Wilton 11, Yorktown 7: Wilton bounced back with a convincing 11-7 win against its historic out-of-state rival, Yorktown. Wilton has been playing Yorktown as far back as 1969. The Warriors jumped out early and ended the half in control at 6-2. However, after the score tightened up to 6-4, sophomore LSM Conner Flanagan picked the pocket of the Yorktown goalie and quickly turned a loose ball into a goal. Flanagan’s play gave the Warriors a spark of energy which led to three straight unanswered goals and a 10-5 lead after three quarters. Wilton closed out the game in control of the ball. Midfielder Sean Wiseman and the attack of Calabrese, Charlie Johnson and Mike Wall paved the way for the offense.

Wilton 18, Brien McMahon 7 : The team celebrated Senior Night with an 18-7 win over the Senators from Brien McMahon. Senior attackers Andrew Black and Dylan Smith led the offense, while senior defenders Will Ryan, Ryan Jackson and Charlie Fisher stood strong for the Wilton defense.

: The team celebrated Senior Night with an 18-7 win over the Senators from Brien McMahon. Senior attackers and led the offense, while senior defenders and stood strong for the Wilton defense. The JV Warriors had three games this week. Wilton 5, Darien 12 : The Warriors got off to a strong start but the Darien Blue Wave proved to be too strong as Wilton lost 5-12. Wilton 6, Yorktown 1 : They bounced back to beat Yorktown 6-1. Wilton 16, Brien McMahon 2 : After a sloppy first half against a scrappy team, the Warriors played up to their potential and kept the Senators from getting back into the game.

The freshmen boys lacrosse team Wilton 13, Stamford 6 : The Warriors were led by Joey Haggerty with seven goals, and a strong defense led by Schwartz, Schmauch and Porter in the goal. Wilton 6, Staples 10 : Wilton was defeated by Staples by a score of 6-10. Leading the offense for the Warriors was Liam McKiernan with three goals and Haggerty with a goal and three assists.



Girls Lacrosse

April 23-29

Wilton 17, Staples 8 : The Warriors are on a great run as they finished spring break on a high note beating Staples 17-8. The JV team also won 14-2.

: The Warriors are on a great run as they finished spring break on a high note beating Staples 17-8. The JV team also won 14-2. Wilton 18, Fairfield Ludlowe 5 : Both varsity and JV capitalized on the road with big wins against Ludlowe. The varsity team held Farifield to 5 goals and put up 18, while JV crushed them 15-1.

: Both varsity and JV capitalized on the road with big wins against Ludlowe. The varsity team held Farifield to 5 goals and put up 18, while JV crushed them 15-1. Wilton 16, Greenwich 2 : Varsity and JV both defeated the Greenwich Cardinals Thursday (Varsity 16-2, JV 18-1).

: Varsity and JV both defeated the Greenwich Cardinals Thursday (Varsity 16-2, JV 18-1). The freshman beat Trumbull 13-4 and New Canaan 9-8.

April 30-May 5

Wilton 7, Northport, LI 8 : The Warriors kicked off a busy week traveling to Northport Long Island where they took the Tigers to triple overtime but came up short 8-7.

: The Warriors kicked off a busy week traveling to Northport Long Island where they took the Tigers to triple overtime but came up short 8-7. Wilton 8, Darien 12 : Next up the Warriors faced the number-one ranked Darien Blue Wave. After a great game and very strong play the Warriors fell to the wave by a 8-12 score.

: Next up the Warriors faced the number-one ranked Darien Blue Wave. After a great game and very strong play the Warriors fell to the wave by a 8-12 score. Wilton 10, Sacred Heart 9 : No rest for the weary, the girls then faced nationally-ranked Sacred Heart Greenwich in a friendly scrimmage where the Warriors prevailed 10-9.

: No rest for the weary, the girls then faced nationally-ranked Sacred Heart Greenwich in a friendly scrimmage where the Warriors prevailed 10-9. Wilton 19, Brien McMahon 1: Finally, the girls traveled to Norwalk to face the Brien McMahon Senators and won by a score of 19-1, where 13 different players contributed.

The time has come to honor the Wilton High School senior girls lacrosse players at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at Lilly Field. Come celebrate the Warriors versus Fairfield Warde for a great ceremony and game. We are so proud of our seniors and the many years they have been part of Wilton lacrosse!

Girls lacrosse seniors will be honored on Thursday night, May 12, at Lilly Field starting at 6:15. (L-R) Morgan Lebek, Ellie Coffey, Allie Giller, Meghan Chapey, Catherine Dineen, Amelia Hughes, Abby Morris, Sophie Essig, Halley Costello, Gwynn Sullivan, Kathleen Lamanna, Grace Williams and Sophia Polito.

The Warriors JV Girls Lacrosse:

The JV lacrosse team came out with two big wins against Ludlowe and Greenwich. Wilton 15, Ludlowe 1 : In the game against Ludlowe, the girls played smart with minimal turnovers, allowing them to hold possession for the majority of the game. I Wilton 18, Greenwich 1 : After Greenwich got a quick goal in the first 30 seconds of the game, the JV girls turned it around and defensively held them to only that goal. They played quickly and aggressively in order to tie up the game and then took a massive lead.

Wilton 5, Darien 21: On Monday May 2, the JV Warriors put up a great fight against Darien’s Blue Wave but lost 5-21.

Boys Tennis

April 23-29

Wilton 1, Staples 6 ; we will see them again hopefully in the FCIAC playoffs. In a hard-fought battle, #1 Dylan Koziol lost 6-7 (4), 2-6 #2 Akhil Vallabhajosula lost 0-6, 5-7 #3 Jackson Carbonier lost 1-6, 2-6 #4 Owen Dyer lost 4-6, 0- Staples switched up its lineup to challenge #1 doubles Sam Gioffre and Alex Reyes , putting Tighe Brunette (#1 singles, one of the best players in the state) in at first doubles. Wilton’s duo didn’t back down; after losing the first set 0-6, they bounced back to take the second set 7-5. In the third set Wilton got off to a slow start and Tighe picked up his game to win 0-6. #2 doubles Nickolai Naydenov and Jonathan Yerrall prevailed 6-3, 6-3 with some exciting net play and well-placed serves. #3 Harry Becraft and Aaron Leinberger fell 1-6, 2-6

; we will see them again hopefully in the FCIAC playoffs. Wilton 7, Danbury 0 #1 singles Koziol rolled 6-0, 6-0 #2 singles Vallabhajosula also won 6-0, 6-0 #3 singles senior Rubin Jha wore out his opponent with tremendous defense and a big forehand, winning 7-5, 6-0 #4 singles senior Pamir Canan outlasted his opponent, winning 6-2, 7-5. On display was one of the best backhand slices in the state. #1 doubles, senior captain Gioffre and junior Alex Reyes rolled 6-0, 6-0 with a combination of big serves and solid returns. #2 doubles juniors Naydenov and Yerrall continued their winning ways playing almost flawless tennis 6-0, 6-0 #3 doubles senior Shivansh Khanderwal and his sophomore brother Saaransh Khanderwal were too much for their opponents, winning 6-0, 6-1.



Wilton 7, Bridgeport 0 #1 singles Koziol won 6-0, 6-0 #2 singles Vallabhajosula won 6-0, 6-0 #3 singles Lajos Csery won 6-0, 6-0 #4 singles Leinberger won 6-2, 6-2 #1 doubles Gioffre/ Reyes rolled 6-0, 6-0 #2 doubles Naydenov/Yerrall won 6-0, 6-0 #3 doubles Becraft/ Peter Reyes won 6-0, 6-0

Wilton 3, Westhill 4 : In a tough, fought FCIAC battle in Stamford, Westhill defeated Wilton 3-4. Mental toughness would be challenged, with wind coming from all directions and temperatures dropping. Overall a great day of tennis in some tough conditions. #1 singles senior captain Koziol prevailed 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. It was a great all-court battle with some amazing shots on both sides. #2 singles Vallabhajosula lost 2-6, 2-6 #3 singles Carbonier fell 6-7 (4), 2-6 #4 singles Dyer battled for three sets before losing 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Lots of exciting volleys and overheads. At #1 doubles, senior captain Gioffre and Alex Reyes put on a display at the net winning 6-1, 6-3. #2 doubles Naydenov and Yerrall took out their opponents with well-placed serves and aggressive net games 6-3, 6-1. With the match tied 3-3, it came down to #3 doubles to decide the match. Becraft and Peter Reyes lost 4-6, 4-6 in an exciting battle with a Davis Cup atmosphere.

: In a tough, fought FCIAC battle in Stamford, Westhill defeated Wilton 3-4. Mental toughness would be challenged, with wind coming from all directions and temperatures dropping. Overall a great day of tennis in some tough conditions.

April 30-May 5

Wilton 5, Barlow 2 At #1 singles Vallabhajosula lost 5-7, 3-6 in a great display of big groundstrokes from both players. #2 singles Carbonier took out a big hitter with bigger serve 6-3, 6-3 #3 singles Dyer lost in a close match 4-6, 4-6. #4 singles Jha rolled 6-1, 6-0 with superior consistency #1 doubles Gioffre and Alex Reyes played some solid doubles winning, 6-1, 6-1. Both players served extremely well. #2 doubles Naydenov and Yerrall played some great tennis winning 6-0,6-0. Every match they are getting better and better. #3 doubles Becraft and Peter Reyes were too much for their opponents, winning 6-1, 6-0 and playing flawless tennis in the second set.



Wilton 6, Ridgefield 1 : The Warriors took care of business, traveling to Ridgefield for an FCIAC battle. With the victory the Warriors are now 10-2. At #1 singles captain Koziol played some sensational tennis, winning 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-1. It was an exchange of groundstrokes for two hours that tested both players’ mental toughness and fitness. In the end Koziol was too strong. #2 singles Vallabhajosula lost 1-6, 2-6. His opponent got off to a quick start and was too consistent from the baseline. #3 singles Carbonier cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory, displaying his solid baseline game and big serve. #4 Dyer battled back after losing the first set 0-6, 6-1, 6-1. Playing more aggressively in the second and third sets helped secure the win. At #1 doubles senior captain Gioffre and junior Alex Reyes played one of the toughest teams yet. In a tight match that had lots of action at the net, the Warriors won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. #2 doubles Naydenov and Yerrall won in a great battle 7-5, 7-6 (4). Both players played some amazing defense and won most of the battles at the net. They are getting better and better with each match. #3 doubles Becraft and Peter Reyes got off to a slow start, but finished strong winning 6-4, 6-0.

: The Warriors took care of business, traveling to Ridgefield for an FCIAC battle. With the victory the Warriors are now 10-2.

Girls Tennis

April 23-29

The girls varsity tennis team had a week full of matches.

Wilton 7, Danbury 0 : Starting off with an away match, the Warriors won against Danbury 7-0.

: Starting off with an away match, the Warriors won against Danbury 7-0. Wilton 3, New Canaan 4 : The Warriors faced the New Canaan Rams after having to postpone a rained-out match from the previous week, and lost 3-4. #1 singles player Olivia Koziol continued her winning streak, winning her match 6-2, 6-4. #3 doubles players Abby Byrnes and Lily Brown also continued their undefeated season, winning their match 6-3, 6-3. After a grueling three-set battle, #1 doubles players Annie Caldwell and Olivia Newfield came out victorious with a score of 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.

: The Warriors faced the New Canaan Rams after having to postpone a rained-out match from the previous week, and lost 3-4. Wilton 3, Westhill 4: The Warriors took on the Westhill Vikings at home, which unfortunately resulted in another 3-4 loss. Doubles snagged three wins, but all eyes were on the marathon match between Olivia Koziol and Westhill’s Martina Kaba. After a great fight, Koziol lost in three sets.

April 30-May 5

Wilton 6, Ridgefield 1 : The Warriors started off the week strong with a 6-1 win against Ridgefield, redeeming themselves from last year’s 4-3 loss. All three doubles teams swept, and the Warriors won first, second, and fourth singles.

: The Warriors started off the week strong with a 6-1 win against Ridgefield, redeeming themselves from last year’s 4-3 loss. All three doubles teams swept, and the Warriors won first, second, and fourth singles. Wilton 3, Fairfield Ludlowe 4: The Warriors headed to Ludlowe where they lost 3-4 in a close battle. Wins were secured by first and second singles and third doubles.

Girls Golf

April 23-29

Overall Record: 4-2

FCIAC Record: 1-1

This Week’s Record: 1-1 (both FCIAC matches)

After quite literally a rollercoaster of a week with virtually polar opposite results in the two varsity matches, the varsity Warriors looked forward to returning to Silvermine for their first official team practice in over 16 days. The team has gone 2-2 overall/1-1 FCIAC since the last practice.

Wilton 204, Darien 233 (W) +29 strokes, FCIAC Freshman Saanvi Kakarlapudi and junior Ella Christ were tri-medalists with Emily Hayes of Darien. All three players shot a 49, more than respectable for Wee Burn Country Club (rated 35.6, much more difficult than Silvermine’s rating of 30.3). Senior captain Samhita Kakarlapudi and junior Keerthi Vijay tied with 53 apiece. Sophomores Eva Filipponi and Maddie Levi also carried their weight, submitting scorecards that beat and tied Darien’s number-two player, respectively.

Wilton 212, Greenwich 184 (L) -28 strokes, FCIAC : Griff Harris Golf Course (par 37, rating 36.3) and the Greenwich Cardinals were not as welcoming as Wee Burn Country Club and the Blue Wave of Darien, handing the Lady Warriors their worst loss of the season by four strokes. Prior to this match, the worst loss of the season was by 24 strokes against Trumbull. A new bar has been set in the FCIAC for the Warriors to strive for. Samhita Kakarlapudi was the only Warrior who broke 50, shooting a 45, three strokes behind medalist Charlotte Langhorn of Greenwich, whereas all six Greenwich players shot 50 or better. There was also one lineup change for the Warriors, with junior Olivia Mannino sliding into the lineup replacing sophomre Filipponi.

: Griff Harris Golf Course (par 37, rating 36.3) and the Greenwich Cardinals were not as welcoming as Wee Burn Country Club and the Blue Wave of Darien, handing the Lady Warriors their worst loss of the season by four strokes. Prior to this match, the worst loss of the season was by 24 strokes against Trumbull. Four sophomores made their match debuts for the Wilton girls golf program against Darien — Grace Bernardini, Sara Fernandes, Maddie O’Neill and Sophie O’Neill. The group of sophomores was led by Emma Porricelli (class of 2023), who has seen some action in varsity matches already this season. Match results were unknown at press time.

April 30-May 5

Overall Record:6-3

FCIAC Record: 3-1

This Week’s Record: 2-1 (2-0 FCIAC)

Week 7 is in the books! Three matches were played this week, as the rainout from April 7 was sandwiched between the originally scheduled two matches. All members of the program are showing continued improvement as they continue to submit scorecards with lower scores. Here are a few highlights from the week: senior captain Samhita Kakarlapudi scored her personal best of the season on Monday (38, +6); freshman Saanvi Kakarlapudi scored her personal best of her season and career (39, +7); and lastly, as a team highlight, the Warriors beat the team’s best round, 188, by 10 strokes (178) against Danbury.

Wilton 178, Danbury 227 (W) +49 strokes, FCIAC : Poor weather and very wet conditions did not impact the Warriors from being one stroke away from placing a 50 Burger on the Hatters of Danbury. Nevertheless, this was the largest margin of victory for the program this season — another feather to add to the Warriors’ caps. All six participants for the Warriors — captain Samhita Kakarlapudi, Saanvi Karkarlapudi, Christ, Vijay, Maninno and Levi almost scored better than all six players from Danbury; one Wilton player only beat five of the six hatters. Samhita Kakarlapudi was the stand alone medalist on the day, shooting a 38.

Poor weather and very wet conditions did not impact the Warriors from being one stroke away from placing a 50 Burger on the Hatters of Danbury. Nevertheless, this was the largest margin of victory for the program this season — another feather to add to the Warriors’ caps. All six participants for the Warriors — captain Samhita Kakarlapudi, Saanvi Karkarlapudi, Christ, Vijay, Maninno and Levi almost scored better than all six players from Danbury; one Wilton player only beat five of the six hatters. Samhita Kakarlapudi was the stand alone medalist on the day, shooting a 38. Wilton 188, New Canaan 160 (L) -28 strokes, non FCIAC [make up for April 7 rainout] : The only loss of the week for Lady Warriors came from the hands of the Rams of New Canaan, who turned in the best team score seen at Silvermine thus far this season with a 160 (11 strokes better than the bar set by Trumbull). The highest score on the Rams team scorecard was a 5; two players shot in the 30s (35 and 38), two in the 40s (42, 43) and the fifth and sixth players turned in 52s on their scorecards. Although the New Canaan squad is certainly talented, the Warriors were not intimidated and turned in their second best team performance of the season, submitting a team score of 188. Captain Samhita Kakarlapudi noted in practice the next day that even though the 28 stroke differential seemed large, the stroke differential from her freshman year match against New Canaan “was like 100” and she was happy to see the program trending in the right direction.

The only loss of the week for Lady Warriors came from the hands of the Rams of New Canaan, who turned in the best team score seen at Silvermine thus far this season with a 160 (11 strokes better than the bar set by Trumbull). The highest score on the Rams team scorecard was a 5; two players shot in the 30s (35 and 38), two in the 40s (42, 43) and the fifth and sixth players turned in 52s on their scorecards. Although the New Canaan squad is certainly talented, the Warriors were not intimidated and turned in their second best team performance of the season, submitting a team score of 188. Captain Samhita Kakarlapudi noted in practice the next day that even though the 28 stroke differential seemed large, the stroke differential from her freshman year match against New Canaan “was like 100” and she was happy to see the program trending in the right direction. Wilton 203, Ridgefield 210 (W) +7 strokes, FCIAC: Ridgefield Golf Course as well as the Ridgefield Tigers tested the Warriors, giving them their second tightest margin of victory this season (the tightest margin of victory came against Fairfield Ludlowe, at four strokes). The Kakarlapudi sisters were co-medalists, shooting 10 over on the par-35 Ridgefield Golf Course. Christ and Vijay tied for their second straight FCIAC match, shooting 57s (they both shot 49s against Danbury earlier in the week). They were narrowly defeated by Levi, who shot a 56 and has been showing consistent improvement in her scoring, which has resulted in a promotion within the varsity lineup.

Boys/Girls Track & Field

April 30-May 5

Weather was the operative word for the boys and girls track teams, as April morphed into May and the season reached the midway point. Their home meet against Fairfield Ludlowe was postponed two days due to high winds coupled with Ludlowe bus issues, and the following Monday, a beautiful weekend was followed by a steady mist with a few showers as the Warriors hosted Westhill.

Each Wilton team emerged with a 1-1 split, but in mirrored images. The boys beat Ludlowe 80-69, while the girls came up on the short end of a 56.5-88.5 score. Against Westhill the results were reversed — the girls prevailed 96-35 while the undermanned boys fell short, 49-88.

Wilton vs. Ludlowe

Individual winners for the boys versus Ludlowe were Garret Bouvier (100m and 200m), Garrett Moe (400m), Tristan Burke (1600m), Mikey Byrnes (3200m), Andy Campbell (110m and 300m hurdles), Ryan Johnson (long jump), Todd Woodring (discus) and the 4×100 relay team.

For the girls, first places were recorded by Marianna Lombardi (200m), Kaitlyn Lane (400m), Amelia Fleming (javelin), Vivien Latt (pole vault), and the 4×400 relay teams.

Wilton vs. Westhill

Boys winners were Jason Miller (400m), Burke (1600m), Campbell (110m hurdles), Woodring (javelin), Jake Mercer (high jump), Johnson (long jump), and Christian Furst (triple jump).

Girls winners included Lombardi (100m and 200m), Cosette Lepore (400m), Emily Mrakovcic (800m and 1600m), Akira Nobumoto (100m and 300m hurdles), Amelia Fleming (javelin), Sophia Viggiano (high jump), and the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams.



