Wilton Real Estate Report: (April 29-May 5, 2022): From Distressed to Deluxe, 14 Homes Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 29-May 5, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 14 residential properties transferred to new owners.

Five of those 14 properties sold above the $1.2 million mark, with the highest reaching $2.226 million.

A distressed, historic home was also among the week’s sales. 324 Belden Hill Road, owned by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), was purchased by Ariana Landstreet, for $485,000.

The home was built in 1700 and is very visible near the entrance to the Miller-Driscoll School along the Belden Hill gateway into Wilton.

HUD, which acquires a property when an owner defaults on a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan, opened 324 Belden Hill Rd. for bids in December 2021.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

322 Olmstead Hill Road: Robert J. Lynn and Kimberly A. McCarron to Kathryn Masci and Ian McAdams, for $950,000

274 Ridgefield Road: R. Scott and Dianne D. Jones to Mark and Loren Gomez, for $1,419,000

32 Lambert Common: James M. Campbell to Rocco Alianiello and Isabel Coughlin, for $596,000

7 Fairfax Avenue: Gladys E. Fowler to 7 Fairfax Avenue, LLC, for $370,000

21 Overidge Lane: Neil Street and Victoria Rosenborg to Lev Selya and Kelly Fox, for $1,450,000

25 Rolling Ridge Road: Carol L. Papp to Luke and Clair Pfaff, for $819,000

36 Moriarity Drive: Thomas M. Isaacs to Dinesh and Minaxi Parmar, for $950,000

125 Skunk Lane: Kimberly A. and Thomas C. Dexter, Jr., to Darpan and Heena M. Adhyapak, for $965,000

4 Weeburn Lane: Pavel and Olga Simakov to Winthrop Benbury Bland Smith and Chelsea Morrow Smith, for $2,226,000

33 Wicks End Lane: Lori Abraham to James and Ellen Kelsey, for $1,479,000

94 Cannon Road (vacant lot, two transactions): Peter C. Keiser, Florence K. Tomanov and F. Juliane Keiser to Jack Cottingham Hague and Shailin Hogan Hague, for $318,750; and Frances Juliane Keiser (TR) to Jack Cottingham Hague, for $106,250

38 Village Court: Mark and Jacquelyn Emerick to Chanpreet Singh and Ruchi Uppal, for $850,000

27 Marvin Ridge Place: Phillip K. and Beverly A. Hunter to Leonid Grinshpan and Sergei Shatilo, for $1,246,000