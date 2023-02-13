As some of Wilton High School teams begin to wrap up their winter season, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” wrap up all the action for the week of Feb. 5-11. This week he featured boys ice hockey, the boys and girls ski teams, and the boys basketball team in its most-anticipated match-up with rival Ridgefield High School.

In addition to Alex K.’s sideline report from Mt. Southington this week, the ski team boosters provided a regular season wrap-up. Plus, Gretchen McMahon shares photos from last week and news about the boys basketball senior night.

WHS Ski Team Excels in Regular Season — Girls finish undefeated, boys claim third, as team heads to States on March 1

Contributed by WHS Ski Boosters

As the five-race regular season of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League (CISL) wrapped up Thursday, Feb. 9, the WHS ski team claimed podium finishes against 13 other Class S teams. Wilton girls remained undefeated to claim first place and Wilton boys earned third.

The team now advances to the State Open on Wednesday, March 1, a combined competition for Class L and Class S. Impressively, the Wilton girls are also in first place among Class L teams, followed by Hand (Class S) in second and Staples (Class L) in third. The Wilton boys head to States in fourth place behind Class L Fairfield Prep in first and Class S teams Brunswick and Weston in second and third respectively.

Wilton Warrior girls are led by sophomores Paige Leung and Gabby O’Meara, who consistently placed in the top seven out of more than 130 skiers. The team is also bolstered by senior captains Samantha Mims and Sloane Sullivan and sophomore Georgia Polito, all of whom placed in the top 20 for the four races. Consistent top-40 finishers have been freshmen Charlotte DiNapoli, Polina Popova and Lyla Theoharides. Frequent top-40 finishers include sophomores Kellogg Pettibone and Sarah Morris.

“I’m very proud of this team,” Wilton girls Coach Bill Howard said. “They show great sportsmanship and support for each other, both on and off the mountain. Despite facing challenging conditions and tough competition, the girls are training hard, persevering and showing determination and passion for the sport.”

Sophomore Connor Buchichio led the Warrior boys in their final regular season race on Thursday, Feb. 9, by placing a close 2nd out of 134 skiers. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Leading the Warrior boys are junior Daniel Zoubarev with consistent top-12 finishes out of more than 130 skiers; sophomore Connor Buchichio, who locked in two second- and one third-place finish; and freshman Cooper Buchichio, who finished in the top 20 for all five races. Frequent top-20 finishers also include sophomore Hudson Hagmann and junior captain Harry Polito. Frequent top-40 finishers include juniors Jack Kelly and Max Mirota, and senior Jack Michael.

“To podium all of our races under such adverse course conditions is a great accomplishment for this team,” Wilton boys Coach Mike Krudwig said. “Heading into States, our focus is to take all the training and skills that we’ve worked on this season and hopefully turn it into a win.”

Complete team results may be found on the CISL racing website.

Members of the Wilton girls ski team prep for their Feb. 9 race. Credit: WHS Ski Boosters

(L to R) WHS ski team juniors Max Mirota and Anup Pilla and senior Jack Michael Credit: WHS Ski Boosters

(L to R) WHS ski team freshman Henri Allemand and sophomores Hudson Hagmann and Will Soucy Credit: WHS Ski Boosters

Gretchen McMahon Photography

Maddie Dineen drives the ball to the net in Friday night’s Feb. 10, 2023 game against Ridgefield. She scored 12 points in the game along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

The Wilton-Norwalk Girls Hockey team honored the seniors Wednesday Night on their home ice at the Winter Garden. L-R Isabel Gorden, Ella Savage, Whitney Hess, Jane Hulse, Kaelin Burke, Ella Noonan, Leila Stacy, Isabel DiNanno and Luciana D’Orio. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Spencer Liston looked to dish an assist in Friday night’s, Feb. 10 game against Ridgefield. In an exciting, end-to-end contest, Wilton fell 55-69. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

WHS Boys Basketball Senior Night

The Wilton High School boys basketball team will celebrate its senior players — Spencer Liston, Tommy McKiernan, Griffin Turner, Nicholas Walden, Michael Wall, Tommy Walsh and Brian Weiss — on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The ceremony will begin at 6:40 p.m. with game tip-off at 7 p.m. against Greenwich.

Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography