The following is a press release from the Wilton Mental Health Task Force.

Across the country, youth are facing mental health challenges of unprecedented proportions. Wilton community members are invited to Let’s Talk Mental Health: Community Conversation on Friday, March 3, at 9:15 a.m. at the Wilton YMCA. To join the discussion register online.

This event is intended to bring the dialogue on mental health challenges within Wilton to the forefront and help find solutions and support. Join the Wilton community for a presentation and discussion on the current mental health landscape, what “mental health” includes, signs of concern in youth and adults, when to reach out for help and who to contact.

Dr. Andrew Gerber, President and Medical Director at Silver Hill Hospital, will open with a presentation and keynote address on these topics. He’ll be joined by a panel of local mental health professionals and providers, and then the floor will be open for questions. Panelists include:

Deputy Chief Robert Cipolla, Wilton Police Department

Marie Demasi , Advocate for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (CT Chapter)

, Advocate for (CT Chapter) Vanessa Elias , NAMI Southwest CT

, Sarah Heath , MA, MS, LPC, Wilton Social Services

, MA, MS, LPC, Anthony Nave , LCSW, Mountainside

, LCSW, Denise Qualey , MSW, Kids in Crisis

, MSW, Chandra Ring , MEd, Wilton Youth Council

, MEd, Kim Zemo, LCSW, Wilton Public Schools

The discussion is intended as the first step in the dialogue, and to be a jumping-off point to more discussions and action. Registration is open now online.

This event is sponsored by Wilton Public Schools, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Town of Wilton, Mental Health Task Force, Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Police Department, Kids in Crisis, NAMI Southwest CT, Silver Hill Hospital and Mountainside.