The Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute is now an affiliate of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. Cleveland Clinic is the nation’s top-ranked heart program, according to U.S. News & World Report. This collaboration further elevates cardiovascular care in western Connecticut and New York’s Hudson Valley regions.

“This clinical affiliation gives us access to the best practices that have helped Cleveland Clinic achieve U.S. News & World Report’s No. 1 ranking for cardiology and heart surgery for the past 27 consecutive years,” Dr. Mark Warshofsky, senior vice president and chair of the Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute, said.

The Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic will work with clinicians and multidisciplinary teams at three Nuvance Health hospitals, including Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York. Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute will share clinical best practices for patient care, giving Nuvance Health patients access to their expertise, including the latest technologies and innovations in heart care.

“This affiliation supports our high standards of delivering quality cardiovascular care to our patients that is convenient and close to home for them,” Warshofsky said. “We look forward to working with Cleveland Clinic and offering our community access to their world-renowned care.”

This makes the Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute an exclusive Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute affiliate in Western Connecticut and New York’s Hudson Valley.

“Management of heart disease is complex, but we can advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease to benefit our communities by working together on programs like this,” Lars Svensson, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, said. “Our affiliation with Nuvance Health will allow for sharing of best practices while working together to ensure the highest quality care to Nuvance’s patients.”

The affiliation is mutually beneficial and will enhance opportunities to provide new treatments and therapies to patients, as well as explore cutting-edge technologies and techniques in cardiac and vascular care that will accelerate advances in treatments.

The Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute’s affiliate program was launched in 2003. The affiliate network includes 14 hospitals across the country, with the addition of the three Nuvance Health hospitals. As affiliates, the Nuvance Heart and Vascular Institute and Cleveland Clinic remain independent, with no changes in control of physicians or staff.

Credit: Nuvance Health