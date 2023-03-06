This week, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” wrap up all the action for the winter sports season. Find out how the Wilton High School winter sports teams and athletes did in the regular season and post-season FCIAC and CIAC State Championships.

In addition to Alex K.’s terrific review, the WHS ski team boosters provide details on how the ski teams fared at their State Championships, with the girls team’s win and the boys team’s second-place finish.

Plus, Gretchen McMahon shares photos from last week.

And we’ve got a list of end-of-season records, wins and honors for all the winter sports.

Boys Swim & Dive

Regular Season 5-5

2023 FCIAC Swimming Finals 8th Place

Griffin Casey finished 5th at 2023 FCIAC Diving Finals

CIAC Class M State Championships (Saturday, March 11)

Boys Basketball

Regular Season 14-6

FCIAC Tournament First Round: Staples No. 4 (53) vs. Wilton No. 5 (43) (L)

CIAC Division I State Championships 11th Seed (Wednesday, March 8)

Tommy McKiernan , first team all FCIAC

, first team all FCIAC Max Jarvie, first team all FCIAC

Girls Basketball

Regular Season 8-12

CIAC Class LL State Championships First Round: New Brittain (44) vs. Wilton (33) (L)

Madeline Dineen , third team all FCIAC

, third team all FCIAC Mary Kate Doyle , honorable mention

, honorable mention Anna Joy, honorable mention

Gymnastics

Regular Season 5-2

FCIAC Championship, 2nd Place Finish

CIAC Class M State Championships, 4th Place Finish

Allison Rayment FCIAC All-Around 2nd Place CIAC All-Around 10th Place First team all FCIAC

Olivia Mannino , first team all FCIAC

, first team all FCIAC Justine Biersack , first team all FCIAC

, first team all FCIAC Mia DeCore , second team all FCIAC

, second team all FCIAC Cailyn Cruickshank , second team all FCIAC

, second team all FCIAC Ella Arghirescu, honorable mention

Indoor Track and Field Boys

FCIAC Championships 8th Place Finish

CIAC Class L State Championships, 13th Place

Andre Wiest FCIAC Shot Put Champion first team all FCIAC

Garret Bouvier , second team all FCIAC

, second team all FCIAC Tristan Burke second team all FCIAC New England Championships, 7th Place, 1,000m

Alex Cohen , second team all FCIAC

, second team all FCIAC Jason Miller , second team all FCIAC

, second team all FCIAC George Rushevich , second team all FCIAC

, second team all FCIAC Thomas Welch, second team all FCIAC

Indoor Track and Field Girls

FCIAC Championships 4th Place Finish

CIAC Class L State Championships, 4th Place

Jill Roberts FCIAC Champion 55m Hurdles & 55m Dash New England Championships, 2nd Place 55m Hurdles (SR) first team all FCIAC

Ava Partenza , first team all FCIAC

, first team all FCIAC Larsen Burke , first team all FCIAC

, first team all FCIAC Mya Salvino , first team all FCIAC

, first team all FCIAC Lia Lombardi , first team all FCIAC

, first team all FCIAC Kelly Mancuso , second team all FCIAC

, second team all FCIAC Jenna Mancuso, second team all FCIAC

Wrestling

Regular Season 1-6

CIAC Class L State Championships 21st Place Finish

Jaden Seabrook, FCIAC Champion 160 LBS

Boys Ice Hockey

Regular Season 4-13-1

CIAC Division III State Championships 12th Seed (Monday, March 6)

Girls Ice Hockey

Regular Season 11-9-1

Unofficial 10th Place Statewide Finish

Girls Skiing

Class S State Champions

Class L/S Combined 3rd Place

Paige Leung , first team All-State

, first team All-State Gabby O’Meara , first team All-State

, first team All-State Samantha Mims , honorable mention All-State

, honorable mention All-State Sloane Sullivan , honorable mention All-State

, honorable mention All-State Georgia Polito, honorable mention All-State

Boys Skiing

Class S State 2nd Place finish

Class L/S Combined 3rd Place finish

Wilton High Ski Teams: Girls Win Class S States; Boys Claim Second; Both Place Third in Class L/S Combined

The Wilton High School boys and girls ski teams once again gave an impressive performance at the annual State Open on Monday, Feb. 27, at Mt. Southington. The Wilton girls — for the third consecutive year — are the Class S State Champion (Daniel Hand placed second and Weston took third); and the Wilton boys claimed second place in Class S behind Brunswick School.

Additionally, as the State Open is a combined race of Class L and S teams, both the Warrior girls and boys placed third overall. Wilton girls competed against 12 teams (six from Class L and six from Class S), succumbing only to Class L rivals Fairfield and Ridgefield, who tied for first place, and Staples (second). Wilton boys battled 13 teams (seven from Class L and six from Class S), yielding only to Class L Fairfield Prep (first) and Class S Brunswick (second).

“I’m extremely proud of our Warriors, both girls and boys,” WHS girls coach Bill Howard said. “Not only did they race well at States but their regular season was very strong, too, with the girls going undefeated and boys achieving third. We also have considerable depth on our team; while we’ll sorely miss our seniors, some of our strongest skiers are underclassmen, which bodes well for the future.”

Case in point, sophomores Paige Leung and Gabby O’Meara were the girls’ leading scorers and both earned First Team All State recognition. Senior captains Samantha Mims and Sloane Sullivan and sophomore Georgia Polito achieved Honorable Mention All-State accolades. Sophomore Connor Buchichio and junior Daniel Zoubarev were the leading scorers for the boys.

Wilton Girls State Open Highlights

2022-23 WHS Girls Ski team: Samantha Mims (captain), Sloane Sullivan (captain), Emmy Ash, Phoebe Bragg, Mia Cawley, Charlotte DiNapoli, Maggie Dugan, Alexa Furst, Molly Kaeyer, Claudia La Orden, Paige Leung, Darien Lilly, Sarah Morris, Gabby O’Meara, Kellogg Pettibone, Georgia Polito, Polina Popova, Ava Ray, Bella Ray, Kate Rusin and Lyla Theoharides. Team managers: Lora Stanicheva and Brooke Ulehla Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

In the States race, sophomore O’Meara led the Warrior girls, finishing eighth overall out of 125 skiers with a combined two-run time of 46.42. She was followed by Leung (20th, 47.49); senior captains Mims (34th, 48.82) and Sullivan (36th, 49.07); sophomore Polito (42nd, 49.56); freshmen Lyla Theoharides (50th, 50.35), Polina Popova (56th, 50.75) and Charlotte DiNapoli (59th, 50.8); sophomore Kellogg Pettibone (60th, 50.84); and junior Kate Rusin (102nd, 55.48).

Additional Warriors who skied varsity during the regular season and were named as alternates for the State Open were junior Molly Kaeyer and sophomore Sarah Morris.

“The hours of training, both on and off snow, really paid off. It was exciting to watch the girls race and see their improvement throughout this challenging season of unusually mild temperatures,” Coach Howard said. “And to have Mother Nature grant us a snow day immediately after States shows us her sense of humor and makes us optimistic for next year.”

Wilton Boys State Open Highlights

2022-23 WHS Boys Ski Team: Harry Polito (captain), Owen Theoharides (captain), Henri Allemand, Mason Behar, Connor Buchichio, Cooper Buchichio, Hudson Hagmann, Finn Kaeyer, Jack Kelly, Aiden Krystoff, Jack Michael, Max Mirota, Anup Pilla, Theo Satrazemis, Ray Slough, Will Soucy, Kieran Wiseman and Daniel Zoubarev Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Sophomore Buchichio led the Warrior boys at States, finishing seventh overall out of 126 skiers with a combined two-run time of 44.31. He was followed by junior Zoubarev (13th, 44.99); freshman Cooper Buchichio (20th, 45.49); junior captain Harry Polito (25th, 45.96); sophomore Hudson Hagmann (26th, 45.96); junior captain Owen Theoharides (46th, 47.2); junior Finn Kaeyer (87th, 50.14); senior Jack Michael (90th, 50.2); sophomore Theo Satrazemis (95th, 50.56); and junior Jack Kelly (130th, 59.68).

Also skiing varsity during the regular season and selected for States (but could not attend) was junior Max Mirota. Alternate Satrazemis raced in his place. Freshman Kieran Wiseman served as a States alternate as well.

“This season definitely had its challenges but both our varsity and JV boys kept charging the race courses and pulling off podium wins,” Wilton boys coach Mike Krudwig said. “I can’t be more proud of my team and my athletes. We have built a great foundation for another winning season next year.”

Complete team results may be found at cislracing.org.

Gretchen McMahon Photos

Tommy McKiernan goes over the head of a Staples player in the FCIAC quarterfinal game at Warde HS. Wilton lost 43-53. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Ryan Luchetta drives to the hoop in the FCIAC contest against Staples. Wilton lost 43-53. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Max Jarvie plays great defense against Staples in the FCIAC playoffs. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Henry Roy puts the ball in for two points in the FCIAC quarterfinal loss to Staples (43-53) Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Brian Weiss looks to make a pass under the hoop against Staples in the FCIAC playoffs. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography