The following is a press release from the Wilton Department of Public Works and Wilton Police.

Aquarion will be testing the 36-inch water main along New Canaan Rd./Rte. 106 beginning the week of March 6. The test procedure requires extended working hours including night activities. Noise from pipe flushing and sampling activities will be minimal. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. One-way alternating traffic patterns will be implemented at various locations between the Belden Hill tanks and Old Boston Rd. There may be times when eastbound traffic or westbound traffic is directed to use the Old Boston Rd./Seir Hill Rd./Belden Hill Rd. detour. Motorists are asked to follow traffic control.

What to Expect:

The contractor will begin filling the water main during the week of March 6. Work hours for this week will be 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. One lane of traffic will be open during this work. Follow traffic control.

Water main testing is scheduled for March 13-17.

. A portion of the testing procedure must run continuously for a minimum 30-hour duration.

The road will remain open at all times with an alternating one-way traffic pattern in place. The location of the alternating one-way pattern will move periodically during testing as water quality samples are taken at multiple locations. There may be times when eastbound traffic or westbound traffic may be directed to use the Old Boston Rd./Seir Hill Rd./ Belden Hill Rd. detour. Follow traffic control.

Traffic control, including police officers, flaggers and signage, will help maintain safe work zones and ensure unobstructed passage for vehicles.

All school bus stops will remain at their current locations.

Residents living within the project area should coordinate with Traffic Control for access to their property through the work area.

Aquarion and their contractors will coordinate work with DOT, town officials and individual customers, where needed.

All Aquarion employees and contractors carry identification that they will readily show.

Project updates for construction season 2023 will be posted later in March. Updates will include work schedules, patterns and detours. Updates will also be posted weekly on Aquarion’s website.

For questions or additional information, contact Aquarion Water project representative Dennis Fields at 203-258-6139.