Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Feb. 24-March 2, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four residential properties transferred to new owners.

Two of the four homes sold above the $1.5 million mark, including one that reached $2.3 million.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

88 Sturges Ridge Road: Mark and Ingrid Gurliacci to David G. and Jeanette Davis, for $2,300,000

36 Grumman Hill Road: John P. and Phoebe W. Myers to Reid Hopkins and Ming Ming Lee, for $1,551,000 20 Kings Lane: Rajiv K. and Jennifer E. Wadehra to Ryan Murphy and Anvilla Zeko, for $935,000 34 Musket Ridge Road: Robin Boyd McCabe and Sharon Boyd Vento to Paul Miller, for $675,000