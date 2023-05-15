[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]
This week, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” cover Wilton High School baseball and girls tennis. Wilton High School students were among the medal winning rowers with the Norwalk River Rowing Association. Plus, Gretchen McMahon has some photos from senior nights and lacrosse competition.
WHS Students Among Medal Winners for Norwalk River Rowing Association
The Norwalk River Rowing Association (NRRA) team had a successful regatta held on April 23-24 at the Mercer Lake Sprints at the Richard Coffee Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ. With over 50 teams participating in the highly competitive regatta, Norwalk brought home four gold and two silver medals, including: first place in Men’s Novice 4+, first place in Women’s Novice 4x, first place in Men’s U17 4x, first place in Men’s Lightweight Varsity 2x, second place in Men’s 2nd Varsity 2x, and second place in Women’s Varsity 2x.
Among the athletes who competed hard and brought home some hotly contested hardware were Wilton High school students Connor Wetzel (WHS ‘24), Max Reznik (WHS ‘24), Cash Worthington (WHS ’25) and Samar Rokkam (WHS ’25). Wetzel and Reznik placed second in the Men’s 2nd Varsity 2x, while Worthington and Rokkam championed golds in the Men’s U17 4X and Men’s Novice 4+ respectively.
The Norwalk River Rowing Association (NRRA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, community-based organization that promotes a lifelong passion for the sport of rowing among its adult and youth members.