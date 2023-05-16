Dr. Neil Culligan Credit: Nuvance Health

Stroke is a leading cause of death and a major cause of serious disability for adults in the United States. Yet, stroke may be preventable. Plus, it is more treatable now than ever before thanks to medical advancements.

Here are the top four things you need to know about stroke.

One: What are types of stroke?

Stroke is a broad term that describes damage to the brain. There are two types of acute stroke: A hemorrhagic stroke happens when a blood vessel breaks and bleeds into the brain. An ischemic stroke happens when a blood clot blocks oxygen-rich blood supply to the brain. About 87% of strokes are ischemic. Some people refer to this type of stroke as a brain attack.

Two: You can help prevent stroke

Some stroke risk factors you cannot change, like your age or family or personal history of stroke. Other risk factors you may be able to change to reduce stroke risk.

Heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity are risk factors for stroke that can be managed through diet, exercise and medication. Smoking tobacco is also a risk factor for stroke. Talk with your doctor if you need support or resources to follow a healthy diet, get regular exercise, or quit smoking.

Three: What are the warning signs of stroke?

Although most people who have strokes are 65 and older, anyone at any age can have a stroke. That is why everyone should know the signs of stroke.

Remember the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T. to identify stroke symptoms and call 9-1-1 quickly:

B – Balance: Loss of balance or coordination, dizziness

E – Eyes: Trouble seeing out of one or both eyes

F – Face: Facial weakness, uneven smile

A – Arm: Unable to lift both arms evenly, numbness, weakness

S – Speech: Difficulty speaking, slurred speech

T – Time: Call 9-1-1

When it comes to stroke, time is brain. It is critical to get treatment quickly after the onset of stroke symptoms to reduce the risk of long-term disability or death.

It is important to call 9-1-1 and not drive yourself or someone else to the hospital. Emergency medical services (EMS) know how to recognize stroke and take patients to a hospital that treats stroke.

Four: What is the treatment for stroke?

Emergency medical doctors, neurologists, neurosurgeons, nurses, and technicians evaluate patients for stroke, order appropriate tests and deliver treatment.

Treatment for hemorrhagic stroke varies depending on why the bleeding occurred and where it is in the brain. A brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, or traumatic brain injury (TBI) can cause bleeding in the brain. Treatment may involve surgery to repair the underlying cause of the brain bleed.

A clot-busting medicine, called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), is the standard treatment for ischemic stroke. tPA needs to be delivered within four and a half hours of the onset of symptoms to be the most effective.

A mechanical thrombectomy procedure increases the stroke treatment window from four and a half hours to 24 hours. An endovascular neurosurgeon uses X-ray guidance to lead a catheter through an artery in the groin or wrist, up the aorta, and into the brain to remove the clot.

The more you know about stroke, the greater your chance of reducing risk. If a stroke does happen, knowing the signs and getting medical treatment quickly can be lifesaving.

Nuvance Health’s hospitals have stroke rapid response teams ready to provide specialized stroke evaluation and care. As Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Centers certified by The Joint Commission, Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital provide the highest quality stroke care using national standard performance measures. Learn more about stroke services at the Nuvance Health Neuroscience Institute.

Dr. Neil Culligan is board certified in general neurology and has subspecialty board certification in neuromuscular disease and vascular neurology (stroke). He also has a special interest in concussion. He is the founder and director of the stroke center at Danbury Hospital and its New Milford Hospital campus.