Wilton Pride and Wilton Library have announced they are partnering on what officials say will be the first annual Pride Festival in Wilton. The event is planned for Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and a press release from the library says it will feature music, performing arts, exhibits, and much more.

The Pride Festival is part of Wilton Pride’s “Be You” campaign, a series of events the group is organizing in collaboration with town organizations and businesses to celebrate Pride Month in June.

“Hosting an annual Pride Festival is the first step in the right direction for acceptance of our queer community in town. It embodies our vision for Wilton to be a place where LGBTQ+ families are welcome, safe, supported, and celebrated! We invite all Wilton residents to join us at the festival. It will be a lot of fun and we will learn together… and most importantly, this event will give us an opportunity to strengthen our bonds as a community,” said Wilton Pride president Farah Masani.

Wilton Library Executive Director Caroline Mandler said the event fits in perfectly to the role the library plays in the community.

“Wilton Library is thrilled to be working with Wilton Pride and all of our other co-sponsors on this community-wide event. This collaboration is a perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our newly crafted vision, to be ‘an environment where everyone is made to feel safe and welcome.’ We look forward to welcoming our entire community to the library on June 10,” she said.

Organizers say the event “promises to be a day of fun and activities for all ages.” The events planned so far include:

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Opening Ceremony at Wilton Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.)

11 a.m.-12 p.m. : Music, festivities, swag & merch

: Music, festivities, swag & merch 12-12:45 p.m.: Opening Remarks, Presenters, and Performances

1-3 p.m.: Festival Activities at Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.) — interactive experiences, art, exhibits, and activities including a photo booth with Justin Baiad Photography, a video booth, Human Library, music, body art, crafts, storytime, and more

3 p.m.: Be You Scavenger Hunt starting at Wilton Library

Check-in at the library to start the Be You scavenger hunt featuring Adopt-A-Shop participating partners throughout Wilton Center.

scavenger hunt featuring Adopt-A-Shop participating partners throughout Wilton Center. Participants must submit their entries by Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m.

The winner(s) will be selected the week of June 12 and announced on social media

7 p.m.: Pride Movie Night at Trackside Teen Center (15 Station Rd.)

“Wilton Pride’s partnership with Wilton Library marks the newest addition to a growing list of noteworthy collaborations with [the] recently established Wilton Pride and its mission to support our LGBTQ+ community and allies,” Masani said.

Other participating partners include Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Wilton Youth Council, Trackside Teen Center, Middlebrook PTA, Wilton High School PTSA, Middlebrook GSA, Wilton High School GSA, Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC), American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Kids in Crisis, and members of Girl Scout Troup #50798.

More information is available on Wilton Pride’s Instagram account or by contacting Masani via email or by calling 512.431.1515.