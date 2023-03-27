The following was compiled from a press release from Wilton Pride and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Wilton Pride and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce have announced plans to collaborate on a program in June to celebrate Pride Month. The initiative, called “Pride Adopt-A-Shop,” is designed to showcase support for the LGBTQ+ community in Wilton’s local businesses, and what organizers said will “[foster] a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere throughout Wilton to celebrate Pride Month in June 2023. “

Like painting store windows in celebration of the holidays, the Adopt-A-Shop program will allow community groups such as families, faith groups, sports teams, theater groups, Scouts, and others to decorate the storefront of participating businesses with Pride-themed decorations and embellishments.

The press release calls the partnership “the newest addition to a growing list of noteworthy collaborations that endorse the recently established Wilton Pride and its mission to support our LGBTQ+ community and allies.”

Organizers hope the initiative will become an annual tradition that “engages the whole community in bringing festivities and decorations to our streets for everyone to enjoy.“

Farah Masani of Wilton Pride called it a “win-win-win opportunity.”

“Our organizations get to celebrate Pride in a creative and fun way and participating shops are likely to see a lift based on our research that shows LGBTQ+-friendly businesses enjoy higher revenues and more customer loyalty. Plus our town will look awesome,” she said.

Wilton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Camille Carriero is pleased about the opportunity to connect Wilton Pride to member businesses.

“The Wilton Chamber of Commerce strives to collaborate with local organizations whose overall mission is to produce a better community for our residents, town and businesses. We hope that the ‘adopt-a-shop’ initiative will be a channel to engage and connect members of our town so that we can create a welcoming environment and celebrate all members of our community,” Carriero said.

Organizers say local businesses have started to sign on. Blue Star Bazaar owner Megan Abrahamsen already had plans for a Pride promotion so the Adopt-A-Shop initiative will help create even more engagement with the community.

“I’m thrilled to be one of the Adopt-A-Shop locations for Pride month. I had already planned to incorporate the Pride month theme into my in-store merchandising for the month of June. I think the message of inclusivity is important to share. Partnering with local groups will bring even more energy and creativity to the theme,” Abrahamsen said.

How the program will work:

Wilton Pride will seek support from community organizations, groups or individuals that want to fund and decorate a storefront. Storefronts are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All displays will be designed and executed with guidance and instruction from Wilton Pride and the Wilton Chamber.

There are separate forms for interested organizations/groups and interested Wilton businesses.