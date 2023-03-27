Wilton’s Schools have ranked within the top five in Connecticut for many years, including last year. When I campaigned last summer, the number one concern that residents of Wilton voiced was to maintain the high quality of our schools. All other issues were secondary. Many people told me that they moved to Wilton only because of the schools. If I learned nothing else during my time knocking on doors it was to keep Wilton schools among the best in the state.

As a newly elected State Representative, I understand that school boards must remain under local control and that property taxes must be carefully invested as we educate our children. Regionalizing our schools is periodically raised in Hartford, but the concept is a non-starter for any of the communities that I represent and the proposals continue to receive only limited interest.

Wilton’s Board of Education is once again considering the Open Choice Program for Wilton schools. This program allows children from designated communities to attend school districts that adjoin their town. The program offers an opportunity for a small number of children to attend higher-rated schools and for the receiving town to welcome children that may be from different socioeconomic, racial or ethnic backgrounds than typically found in its community. The program is decades old, but was expanded to Norwalk and its surrounding towns only last year. Last year Westport enrolled around 30 Norwalk students, and Weston enrolled around 80. All of those students were first enrolled initially in kindergarten or first grade when there was an opening and they continued the progress until they graduate.

I have read the letters that oppose the Open Choice program. Most of the stated concern is with the cost, and I recognize that Wilton, like almost every other Connecticut school district, is forecasting a larger-than-usual budget increase for next year. I have also spoken with the Wilton Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith to thoroughly understand the financial considerations.

The Open Choice Program would be made available only if there is an open seat. With that in mind, the cost of an additional student is minimal. The fixed costs of our buildings and other infrastructure, classrooms, and teachers would be in the budget whether or not we participate in the Open Choice program. Additionally, the state would pay $3,000 for each child we take in, while the state and Norwalk would also pay for the students’ transportation and any special education costs. The cost of participating in the program adds money to our budget and builds a better community. In fact, our cost per student would actually go down.

I support the Wilton School District participating in the Open Choice program. The opportunity to add children from our state to highly rated schools benefits us all because educating everyone in Connecticut to their maximum potential benefits us all. While it is essential to protect our school districts with local school board control and strong parental involvement, this is an opportunity to allow our communities to work together to provide the best opportunities for more Connecticut children. It is an opportunity to share just a little of what we have built in our schools with the rest of Connecticut. It will add to the breadth of our students’ educational experiences and will make our schools even better.