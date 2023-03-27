Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from March 17-23, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five residential properties transferred to new owners.

Three of the five properties sold above the $1.2 million mark, including one that sold for just over $2.6 million.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

93 Carriage Road: Theodore N. and Carole V. Williams to Samy Ben Aissa, for $1,225,000

115 Valeview Road: Torodd and Linda Vahdat Kummen to Gese Pereira DaSilva and Raquel Delima, for $460,000

170 Old Huckleberry: Mary Bridget Fitzgerald to Ali and Joshua Hurwitz, for $2,631,100

181 Westport Road: Bear Paw Builders, Inc., to Guiddo R. Bartels (TR) and Aafke J. Visser Bartels (TR), for $1,775,00

49 Indian Hill Road: Hugh L. and Mary Ellen Fagan to Christine and Michael T. Cannata III, for $845,000