It has been three years since the spring musical has been presented in the Wilton High School Clune Center for the Arts. This school year marked the 20th anniversary of the Clune Center and fortunately, the return of the musical performances with an in-person audience. It makes the timing apropos to present the triumphant story of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Harvard’s beloved blonde takes the stage by pink storm in this fun, upbeat story of self-discovery. A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Elle Woods has her life turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her before he attends Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Directed by Kevin Slater and produced and choreographed by Kathryn Luckstone, the cast, crew and musicians of Legally Blonde include over 75 Wilton High School students. The WHS Theatre Department relies of the generosity of the community to maintain the quantity and caliber of the productions. The Theatre Department has recently received a $1,000 matching donation from an anonymous local business that will go directly toward the expenses of Legally Blonde. Contributions to meet the matching donation can be made on the WHS Theatre website.

Tickets are on sale to the public as of Monday, May 2 and can be purchased online. Performances will be held on May 18, 19, and 21 at 7 p.m., and at a matinee on Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m. in the Clune Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. The theatre will open to the audience 30 minutes before curtain. Music Theatre International rates this production PG-13. Some content may not be suitable for ages under 13. For group information or reservation questions please call 203.762.0381, ext. 6205.

The cast, crew and student musicians of Legally Blonde include: Emily Baer, Daisy Beach, Lucy Beach, Sarah Bennett, Jenna Bonafide, Reina Calafell, Ryan Cohen, Josephine Coleman, Teddy Davies, Ella DeLuca, Molly DeLuca, Margot DePeugh, Apoorva Diviti, Samantha Dorne, Allison Eidt, Jake Enman, Skyler Espinoza, Erin Famous, Shae Farago, Thomas Fletcher, Eli Foodman, Connie Gao, Ciara Garcia, Aijalon Gordon, Avni Gupta, Nicholas Huberty, Grace Hoermann, Hannah Hsu, Matthew Huang, Emily Johnson, Savannah Joseph, Grace Kaplan, Isabella Kaplan, Jake Katz, Jack Kelly, Aki Lasher, Miya Lasher, Sayuki Layne, Riley Luchetta, Alex Lyon, Hannah McCall, RJ McDermott, Nolan Medalla, Madeleine Mosquera, Connor Murphy, Melissa Ongley, Arnav Pandey, Lauren Parrotta, Illeas Paschalidis, Erin Robins, Henry Purcell, Katherine Rusin, Finnegan Ryder, Daniella Sallese, Lyra Sharma, Robin Somma, Michael Soojian, Taylor Spezzano, Grace Todd, Nicholas Tsantilas, Kendra Ward, Alex Wang, Kendra Ward, and Rebecca Wax.