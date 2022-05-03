The Memorial Day Parade Committee is hard at work planning the return of an event that has been enjoyed by everyone in the town of Wilton. The parade and memorial ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30. The parade will start at 10 a.m., make its way through Wilton Center to Old Ridgefield Rd., and continue up Ridgefield Rd. to Hillside Cemetery.

While the announcement of the main speaker won’t come until closer to the parade, the committee has announced the Grand Marshal will be long-time resident and 64-year member of the American Legion Post 86 — Ernest “Bing” Ventres.

In addition, the Committee members have issued the call for participants, noting that with the public’s help, the return of the parade after a two-year hiatus will be a memorable success.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact the committee via email to receive the registration form. Participants need to provide proof of insurance in order to march. Donations are welcome, as the parade and ceremony are all privately planned and funded. Checks can be made payable to Wilton Memorial Day Parade Committee and mailed to: P.O. Box 75, Wilton, CT 06897-0075.

Wilton Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are invited to help with making the parade happen. Organizers need individuals who can carry the banners from the start of the parade all the way to Hillside Cemetery for the ceremony, following the procession. Additional help is needed for setting up the chairs, podium and table at Hillside Cemetery; and for directing participants where to go in line at the staging start area (must be 16 years and over).

In addition, committee members are always looking for help from the community to place flags on the graves of all Wilton Veterans on Saturday, May 28 before Memorial Day (rain date Sunday, May 29).

Committee organizers also remind the public that Memorial Day is a day to remember servicemembers who have passed on, whether in service or afterwards. They emphasize that it is a day to remember, not celebrate.