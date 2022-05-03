The Wilton High School boys varsity lacrosse team will be celebrating its senior players on Thursday, May 5 at 6:15 p.m., followed by the varsity game against Brien McMahon starting at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

The senior boys, pictured above, are: (back row L-R) Ryan Jackson, Brennan MacGregor, Matthew Giller, Grant Masterson (captain), Andrew Black, Sean Wiseman and Arrow Fox; (front row L-R) Charlie Fischer, Will Ryan, Jake Sommer (captain), Ryan Leung, Colin Lenskold (captain), Dylan Smith and Ben Calabrese (captain). (Photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)