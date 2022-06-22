16-Y.O. WHS Student Launches Rickshaw Business in Wilton Center

By offering free transportation to riders, Colin Gilmor aims to bring connectivity to his hometown community through a green and sustainable business.

School’s out for summer for Wilton students, with Wednesday, June 22 as the first day of summer break. For Wilton High School rising junior Colin Gilmor, June 22 also marks the official launch date of his new business, College Bound Rickshaws.

College Bound Rickshaws is a company dedicated to helping teenage employees raise money for college by offering ride services via rickshaw in Wilton Center along the River Rd. area. It will offer rides and services primarily to those who are living in and around the Wilton Village area.

Gilmor said that College Bound Rickshaws will provide a transportation option to customers for rides around the Wilton Center area so they can get to one place quickly or just have a leisurely journey. The rides will be free to riders, but donations in the form of tips to the drivers are encouraged. A percentage of donations will go to select Wilton-based charities and individual drivers’ 529c education savings plans.

The 16-year-old has also set up the business as an LLC and is fully insured.

The service will primarily be available during the spring, summer, and fall when people will be more likely to be enjoying the outdoors.

As a resident of Wilton Center, Gilmor took note of the lack of connectivity in Wilton town center. “When family and friends visited, there was not an activity or way to show them Wilton center in a fun and engaging way,” Gilmor said. “I wanted to offer a solution to the town that brought the community together with a business that was green and sustainable, as fighting climate change is important to me.”

The Rickshaw will provide service around the heart of downtown Wilton and will service the area including around all condos at Wilton Crest, Avalon, Glen Ridge, River Ridge and the Wilton train station to begin with. Future plans include relevant condominium areas and Cannondale village.

College Bound Rickshaws is able to provide rides for free thanks, in part, to the donation and support of the Cathedral of Cincinnati in southern Ohio. The Very Rev. Owen C. Thompson, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral praised Gilmor for his ingenuity and endeavor.

“Today, our young people are facing a myriad of existential challenges and situations. From the climate crisis to gun violence, one could easily be resigned to cynicism, despair, and apathy. Yet, when you encounter a young man like Colin Glimor, who is committed to bettering his community through service, one cannot help but to have hope. Indeed, through his creativity and generosity of spirit, Colin represents the best of us, and I am grateful that there are young people, like him who are willing to step up, serve, and give of themselves to affect positive change in his community and the larger world,” Thompson said.

College Bound Rickshaws also has the support of Wilton High School and Wilton Go Green.

“Colin is a great student who had a vision for this rickshaw concept and is bringing it to fruition. It demonstrates his resourcefulness and creativity and also his commitment to the environment. This is yet another example of the promise of our students who are so talented and who want to engage in opportunities to contribute to their community,” WHS Principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell said.

Gilmor suggested several trip ideas, including grocery store runs for mature adults, date night for riders or Wilton restaurant crawl visits by friend groups. The rickshaw is also available for events such as weddings, birthday parties or special occasions.

Short trips can be booked through the company’s website or by calling 203.451.6442.