Wilton Library Celebrates Unveiling of Glass Wall in Honor of Cornerstone Society

Wilton Library celebrated the unveiling of a special glass wall in honor of the library’s Cornerstone Society members on the evening of Thursday, June 2,. Established in 2011, the Cornerstone Society is a growing group of donors who have donated to or remembered Wilton Library in their estate planning with gifts of $10,000 or more to the Wilton Library Endowment Fund.

The glass wall captures the names of each member. As patrons enter the library and pass through the gallery, they are able to look out onto the Brubeck Courtyard through the names of friends past and present who have made a generous and significant gift to Wilton Library, and who represent a bridge to future generations who will benefit from their philanthropy.

Cornerstone Society members Geody and Jennifer Davatzes unveiled the wall after remarks from Rob Sanders, WLA Board of Trustees President and Thom Healy, Trustee and Co-Chair of the WLA Endowment Committee.

The event also featured a display of children’s award-winning and award-nominated literature with special bookplates honoring each Cornerstone membership. For more information about Wilton Library’s Endowment Fund, contact Wilton Library Executive Director Caroline Mandler at 203.762.6322.