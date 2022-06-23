WHS Students’ Philanthropic Efforts Recognized by CT Association of Schools

The State Student Advisory Council on Education (in conjunction with the Connecticut Association of Schools) held its 27th Annual Challenge Award Reception on June 9 via Zoom. Wilton High School‘s St. Baldrick’s and Socks for Soldiers programs were among the recipients of this school year’s awards.

Elijah Ackerman (SFS & St. Baldrick’s) and Tyler Casey (Socks for Soldiers) represented WHS and spoke at the event. For the students giving their time and dedication, this is the fourth year for the Socks for Soldiers and the third year for St. Baldrick’s programs to be recognized for civic awareness, cooperation, and boundless potential for community impact.

All submissions were evaluated on the basis of the depth and breadth, and quality of impact on others in the community. St. Baldrick’s increases awareness of pediatric cancer in the community while raising funds for research to find a cure for this disease, and Socks for Soldiers has collected over 16,000 pairs of new socks for active-duty soldiers and veterans as well as food items and clothing since the group’s conception.

Editor’s note: The advisor for both programs is WHS guidance counselor Dann Pompa. While always humble and eager to credit his students, he has inspired and instilled in so many of them the desire to continue helping others. It should also be noted that Ackerman and Casey were two of the students who produced a video that was instrumental in finding a kidney donor for Pompa in 2021.