The Town of Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to host Movie Night in the Park featuring Encanto at 8 p.m. this Friday, June 24 at Merwin Meadows. Attendance is free.

Kick off the first weekend of summer by attending this popular Wilton event. Bring a blanket or chairs, and snacks and enjoy the movie with screen and sound system provided courtesy of Untangled of Wilton.

In the event of inclement weather, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203.454.5188 for updates.