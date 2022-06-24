Haskell Announces 100% Voting Record During 2022 Legislative Session

The following information was submitted as a press release.

State Senator Will Haskell (D-26) announced he achieved a 100% voting record during the 2022 legislative session, and that he was present and participated in every vote cast in the Senate. According to a press release, the achievement “ensure[ed] his constituents had representation for each matter that came before the legislature.”

“My mom always taught me that decisions are made by those who show up, and I know that’s certainly true in the State Senate,” Haskell said. “I’m proud to share that I had a 100% voting record during this year’s session. My constituents sent me to Hartford to speak up for them on issues of climate action, reproductive freedom, infrastructure improvements and so much more. It has been an honor to do this job, each and every day.”

According to the release, Haskell cast 397 votes in the 2022 legislative session, “meeting every matter that came across the Senate for consideration and not missing a single vote, joining 10 other Senate Democrats in achieving that distinction.”