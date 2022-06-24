ELECTION 2022: Sec. of State Candidate Stephanie Thomas Qualifies for CEP Grant

This spring before campaign season starts in earnest, GOOD Morning Wilton will run election stories and submissions from candidates on Fridays. Materials can be submitted via email to editor@goodmorningwilton.com or through the “Submit a Story” link on every webpage at GOODMorningWilton.com.

The following information was submitted as a press release.

On Wednesday, June 22, Democrat Stephanie Thomas, the Party’s endorsed candidate for Secretary of State, filed the requisite paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) to receive a $484,125 grant from the Citizens Election Program (CEP). Thomas raised the necessary funds to qualify for the grant from more than 1,000 individual contributions from over 115 towns across Connecticut, the campaign announced today.



“I am enormously gratified and humbled by the support from such a diverse group of individuals, and I thank each and every one of them for their commitment to me and our Democratic principles,” Thomas said. “We are energized for the race ahead; we are grounded in the support of the people of Connecticut; and, I am confident in our ability to win the primary election on Aug. 9.”

This significant campaign milestone continues to build strong momentum for Thomas’ candidacy, which received a major endorsement on Monday, June 20 from the current Secretary of State Denise Merrill, who called Thomas “the woman for the job.”

Thomas was elected to the state legislature in 2020. As Vice Chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee, she has been a strong advocate for greater voter access through early voting and absentee ballots. During her campaign, she has also emphasized the need for greater voter education, including the implementation of a statewide civic education campaign to engage and empower communities who feel marginalized, ensuring their voices are heard at the ballot box.