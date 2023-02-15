Wilton Public Schools students won 17 awards in the CT regional section of the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens. The awards are sponsored by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, which celebrates creative teens locally and nationally with awards, exhibitions, publications, and scholarships.

Jurors look for work that exemplifies the Awards’ core values: originality, technical skills, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

With three Honorable Mentions, six Silver Keys and eight Gold Key awards — three of which were recognized for Best in State awards — Wilton was the second-highest town in Connecticut for the number of medals won.

Three Wilton High School students were recognized as the best in their category for Connecticut and will now advance to the national competition.

Senior Taylor Felipe won a Gold Key and Best in Ceramics for Connecticut for her piece, “Blue Breeze.”

WHS senior Taylor Felipe won a Gold Key/Best in Ceramics award at the state level of the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Her work will advance to the national competition.

Senior Cindy Rodriguez won a Gold Key and Best in Photography for Connecticut for her piece, “Twilight Dream.” (picture in main image)

Junior Jessica Fang won a Gold Key and Best in Sculpture for Connecticut for her piece, “Losing Myself.”

WHS junior Jessica Fang won a Gold Key/Best in Sculpture award at the state level of the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Her work will advance to the national competition. Credit: Wilton Public Schools

All three students’ works will now move on to the national competition.

The other Wilton students recognized for their work were:

Middlebrook Middle School

Sophie Wang, Grade 8; Photography, “My Doctor’s Waiting Room” — Silver

Wilton High School

Gold Kiey

Taylor Felipe, senior, Ceramics & Glass, “I’m Fine”

Bernie Huang, junior, Digital Art, “In a sea of tears”

Jill Roberts, senior, Mixed Media, “Into the Woods”

Shayna Wilson-Spiro, junior, Painting, “Hand in Hand”

Annabelle Zheng, sophomore, Painting, “City After Sunset”

Silver Key

Madison Lawton, senior, Expanded Projects, “Your Mind Matters”

Emerson Patillo, senior, Ceramics & Glass, “Thistle Teapot”

Polina Popova, freshman, Mixed Media, “Alleviating Hallucinations”

Mia Robustelli, sophomore, Ceramics & Glass, “Grief for the Oppressed”

Keerthi Vijay, senior, Ceramics & Glass, “Black Sun”

Honorable Mention

Alexander Dempster, senior, Expanded Projects, “I am still me”

Georgia Polito, sophomore, Ceramics & Glass, “Texture Teapot”

Caroline Yoon, junior, Sculpture, “Oysterling Fungi”

