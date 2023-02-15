The following was compiled from a press release from the Wilton Library.

Join Wilton Library and the Wilton League of Women Voters present a Legislative Dialogue to hear Wilton’s elected state legislators present their priorities for the 2023 Connecticut Assembly session, and for constituents to provide feedback and ask questions about issues facing the town and state. State Sen. Ceci Maher (D-26) and State Rep. Keith Denning (D-42) both plan to attend.

This event will be held in person in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.) on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. It will also be recorded and made available through the library and the League after the event.

Attendance is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and online advance registration is required. Constituents can submit questions to the legislators ahead of the event via email and will also be able to submit questions during the live event.