Wilton High School Theater kicks off 2023 with the return of the beloved “Freeplay Improv Comedy.” Celebrate 10 joyful years of Chicago-style comedic improvisation at the high school under the direction of Second City alumni and WHS teacher Heather DeLude. Additional direction led by Glenn Packman and Daniel Murphy to a cast and crew of over 40 students creates the perfect opportunity to cure anyone’s winter blues!

“Freeplay” is a structured improvisation performance that includes short-form and long-form games using audience suggestions and the occasional audience member onstage. Students spend weeks preparing only to never really know what will make the audience erupt with laughter until they perform in front of one — and every night is different. Don’t miss the opportunity to attend this annual favorite fun fest, order tickets in advance.

The “Freeplay” cast includes: Nicole Allers, Emily Baer, Sarah Bennett, Gracie Biondo, Christopher Coffman, Norah Corrigan, Haldan Dickinson, Jake Enman, Shae Farago, Thomas Fletcher, Eli Foodman, Thomas Fox, Lydia Hall, Brianna Hekle, Cassie Kennedy, Sayuki Layne, Reina McDermott, Ellie Meyer, Connor Murphy, Ellis Nichols, Melissa Ongley, Sophia Partola, Illeas Paschalidis, Maria Paschalidis, Alexander Piazza, Jack Santosky, Lyra Sharma, Nikisha Shivram, Nick Somma, Robin Somma, Avery Sommerville, Alexa Steckle, Grant Stein, Logan Thompson, and Rebecca Wax, and stage managers Ryan Cohen, Ella DeLuca, Will DeBernardis and Henry Purcell.

Performances will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19; Friday, Jan. 20; and Saturday, Jan. 21, all at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilton High School Little Theater. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online in advance and at the door before each performance. For group information or questions call 203.762.0381, ext. 6205.