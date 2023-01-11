The Wilton Conservation Commission invites residents to a Luminaria Walk and Bonfire on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Schenck’s Island in Wilton Town Center (across from Stop and Shop at 5 River Rd.). Residents are welcome to stop by to warm up by a roaring bonfire, enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores, and take a stroll along the walking trails lit with luminarias.

Parking is available across the street from Schenck’s Island and around Town Center. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs must be on a leash.

Schenck’s Island is a town-owned open space located in Wilton Town Center. It offers a large lawn, a scenic meadow, walking trails and fishing in the Norwalk River. Picnic tables are available for residents and non-residents to enjoy.

For more information, please contact Mike Conklin, Director of Environmental Affairs via email or at 203.563.b0180.