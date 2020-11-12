WHS Theatre Presents Livestreamed Fall Play, “All In the Timing”

Wilton High School Theatre forges forward in its new normal with its fall play, All In The Timing by David Ives. The production is directed by WHS Public Speaking and English teacher Kevin Slater and assistant directed by WHS seniors Brielle Flavin and Abby Seaman.

Before the Coen brothers and before Wes Anderson, David Ives wrote All In The Timing, a collection of six one-act comedies that are witty, romantic, absurd and existentially minded. Features of this hysterical compilation include the adage of three philosophical monkeys writing Hamlet; the celebrated composer, Philip Glass, having an emotional crisis in a bakery; a young couple battling the constrictions of banal party talk; and the Russian political revolutionary, Leon Trotsky, coming to grips with his extreme life.

For the first time, Wilton High School will be livestreaming performances from the Clune Center for the Arts to audiences at home. In a year that has brought so many firsts to the Wilton community, All In The Timing mirrors the current ironic realities in a new light and with a lot more laughter. There will be two livestream performances: Tuesday, Nov. 17 with the cast of Cohort A, and Friday, Nov. 20 with the cast of Cohort B.

The cast and crew include:

Cohort A: Emily Baer, Lucy Beach, Jemma Bear, Sarah Bennett, Nala Clarke, Abigail Delattre, Ella DeLuca, Molly DeLuca, Allison Eidt, Brielle Flavin, Jordan Foster, Timothy Grace, Matthew Huang, Stephanie Jones, Aki Lasher, Miya Lasher, and Sayuki Layne.

Cohort B: Charlotte Markey, Samantha McDonald, Lauren Parrotta, Illeas Paschalidis, Casey Shu, Abigail Seaman, Matt Senneff, Lyra Sharma, Anton Rushevich, and Mickey Wilcox.

Livestream performances will be held on both evenings starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now on the Wilton High School Theatre website. For information or questions please call 203.762.0381, ext. 6205.