Celebrity Headliners Help Make FCA’s First-Ever Virtual Fundraiser a Great Success

Supporters nationwide gathered virtually recently for Family & Children’s Agency’s (FCA) first-ever virtual event, FCA@HOME, helping the Agency to surpass fundraising goals and raise over $300,000 for programs serving children, families, adults, and seniors in Fairfield County and beyond.

Organized by co-chairs Maria Wilcox of Wilton and Michele Vendig of Fairfield, FCA@HOME brought together supporters from the comfort of their own homes to learn about FCA’s COVID-19 response and how the Agency is continuing to provide critical services to those in need during these unprecedented times.

Guests enjoyed special performances by Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day and Academy Award/Golden Globe-winning songwriter and composer Justin Paul, as well as special appearances by Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason, Academy Award/Golden Globe-nominated actor Chris Sarandon, and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara, and more!

By supporting FCA, donors lifted their neighbors and helped fund programs including parenting education, intensive psychiatric care for children, foster care, adoption, after-school programs, drug rehabilitation services, supportive housing and a homeless drop-in center, and home care for seniors.

The entire program can be viewed on the FCA website under “News & Events” in the “Media Gallery.”