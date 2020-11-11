COVID-19 Update Nov. 10: 7 New Cases, Revised Sector Rules, Sports Clarification

Below is First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice‘s nightly update on COVID-19 developments and response:

Nov. 10 – The following is data from Tuesday’s CT DPH report versus Monday’s Nov. 9 report:

Wilton: 7 new cases reported. Known ages ranged from 11 to 75. 354 cases YTD.

reported. Known ages ranged from 11 to 75. cases YTD. Statewide : 1,524 new cases . 6.74% of new tests reported were positive. 82,987 cases YTD

: . of new tests reported were cases YTD Fairfield County : 526 new cases. 28,178 cases YTD.

: cases YTD. Hospitalized Patients : Statewide , 526, with a 52- net patient increase . Fairfield County , 155, with a 13 -net patient increase.

: , with a net patient . , with a -net patient Deaths: Statewide, 9. Fairfield County, 1. Wilton, 0.

Revised Sector Rules

CT DECD issued revised sector rules for Phase 2.1. The rules were effective on Nov. 6. Please review any that apply to your activities or business.

Sports Clarification

Yesterday’s update, noted participation in sports was a source for positive test results in school-aged residents. The sports were moderate risk, held indoors without masks and outside of Wilton.

Updated Travel Advisory

The CT travel advisory was updated to add New Hampshire and Maine to the list of affected states. The only states NOT on the advisory are Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island. The latter three are members of a regional travel group, along with Connecticut, and as such are exempt from the list.

November 11 is Veterans Day. If you are a veteran, thank you for your service to our country.

Please follow the four W’s: