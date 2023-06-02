Wilton High School Theatre was recognized for an outstanding year of theater at the 2023 Halo Awards, held on Tuesday night, May 30, at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury. The fall play, The Play That Goes Wrong, and the spring musical, Mary Poppins, were collectively nominated in 22 categories, and took home four awards.

Since 1993, the Halo Awards have recognized excellence in high school theatre in the areas of performance, design, music, and technical achievements. Theater professionals attend performances and adjudicate high school plays and musicals at public and private schools across all eight counties of Connecticut throughout the school year.

This year, Wilton High School was awarded for:

Best Run Crew: The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Support Actor in a Musical: Henry Purcell as ‘George Banks’ in Mary Poppins

as ‘George Banks’ in Mary Poppins Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Ella DeLuca as ‘Mary Poppins’ in Mary Poppins

as ‘Mary Poppins’ in Mary Poppins Best Contemporary Musical: Mary Poppins

“The extraordinary talents of all students involved contributed to the high caliber of the productions this year,” WHS Artistic Director Kathryn Luckstone said. “With over 100 students participating onstage and offstage, the 2022-2023 season was a resounding success and gift for all the members of the community that attended.”

Luckstone also said that the WHS Theatre Department thanked Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith, the Wilton Board of Education, Principal Dr. Robert O’Donnell, the Wilton High School administration, and the Wilton community “for their support of the theater program that allows these students to thrive and creatively excel.”

WHS Theatre students attending the 2023 Halo Awards Credit: contributed / WHS Theatre

The cast, crew and musicians of The Play That Goes Wrong and Mary Poppins include: Iana Agoev, Nicole Allers, Emily Baer, Daisy Beach, Lucy Beach, Sarah Bennett, Julia Bloss, Reina Calafell, Aiden Cannavino, Ryan Cohen, Josie Coleman, Michael Colavecchio, Tyler Coppola, Norah Corrigan, Will DeBernardis, Ella DeLuca, Jackie DiCenzo, Haldan Dickinson, Samantha Dorne, Will Drew, Allie Eidt, Jake Enman, Skyler Espinoza, Erin Famous, Shae Farago, Meira Flavin, Amelia Fleming, Thomas Fletcher, Eli Foodman, Albert Furman, Connie Gao, Aijalon Gordon, Clarissa Greis, Tess Gunning, Avni Gupta, Lydia Hall, Elle Hawthorne, Grace Hoermann, Nick Huberty, Hannah Hsu, Savannah Joseph, Ava Keogh, Isabella Kaoud, Zachary Krawitz, Miya Lasher, Kokona Layne, Sayuki Layne, Josh Lombard, Alex Lyon, Hannah McCall, Reina McDermott, Ellie Meyer, Kara Mobyed, Connor Murphy, Ellis Nichols, Melissa Ongley, Illeas Paschalidis, Maria Paschalidis, Alex Piazza, Maksym Podolyuk, Henry Purcell, Reina Rafferty, Joy Ren, Erin Robins, Kate Rusin, Finnegan Ryder, Lyra Sharma, Phillip Shim, Alex Shiue, Molly Smith, Nick Somma, Robin Somma, Julia Steenbock, Thomas Stofega, Grace Todd, Julianna Trichilo, Alex Wang, Kendra Ward, Rebecca Wax, Henry Wiltamuth, and Joshua Zheng.