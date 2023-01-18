Off to an unlucky start in the first few minutes of its Friday the 13th game against New Canaan, Wilton High School’s varsity girls basketball team fell behind by eight points.

Cosette Lepore added a strong spark and together with Mia Sommer and Anna Joy, the Warriors fought back into the game with strong defense. Maddie Dineen put up seven points in the comeback during the first quarter.

The teeter-totter game went back and forth as New Canaan continued to apply pressure. Mary Kate Doyle‘s composure rallied the Warriors’ efforts to keep the game tight.

The intensity could be felt by everyone in the stands. The end of regular time culminated with a well-executed 3-point shot by freshman Rose Bilella to tie up the game.

As overtime started the energy could be felt throughout the field house. Wilton girls varsity came out on top with a 41-39 win against New Canaan.

The Wilton Hoops youth league girls 6th/7th travel team came to support the Warriors and also played a scrimmage during halftime (pictured above with the varsity team after the Warriors’ amazing win).