The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Godspell on Sunday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., with callbacks on Thursday, Feb. 16. The production will be directed by Skip Ploss with musical direction by Chris Coogan and choreography by Christine Titus.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John-Michael Tebelak, this 2012 version of the musical is a masterful retelling of the original sensation injected with contemporary references and dazzling new arrangements. The show will be produced by Kasey Luce and Nina DePeugh.

Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” Godspell took the world by storm and features a parade of beloved songs. A small group of people helps Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

For role descriptions, visit the Wilton Playshop website.