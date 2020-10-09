WHS Volleyball Rebounds to Beat Ridgefield Away, 3-2

The following was submitted by the WHS Volleyball Boosters, written by the team’s coach, Stephen Brienza.

After the 3-0 loss to a very good Ridgefield team at home on Thursday, Oct. 1, we had to look at the match and make some major adjustments going into the Tuesday, Oct. 6 game.

We adjusted our serve receive and our defensive positioning to make up for some of our mistakes in the previous match. It was great to see the team come out with a lot of energy and win the first set. Even after dropping sets two and three, we adjusted the lineup for a different matchup defensively and it paid off. The team did an excellent job covering the court, and our passing/defense was much better than the previous match, which allowed our offense to run more efficiently.

I was really proud of the resiliency the team showed being down 11-13 in game five and digging in for a four-point run to close out the match.

Our team has depth at almost every position, they work hard and are determined to be efficient on the court every time they’re out there. I’m proud to coach this team and truly enjoy the time I get to spend with them each day.”