The Wilton Little League 12-year-old All Stars have experience in making deep runs in tournament play. As 10s they made it to the semi-finals of the District Tournament before losing to Darien. As 11s they made it all the way to the championship of the Ripken Aberdeen Rundown Tournament, finishing second out of 14 teams after competing in five games over two days in frigid cold conditions.

They also know what it feels like to be ousted early in tournament play, as they were last year in the 11U District Tournament after going 1-3. The Wilton squad used that experience as motivation to get better in every aspect of the game during the offseason and spring, leaving them prepared for their final district run.

Manager Chris Kelly has been impressed with the team’s focus on preparing for the tournament.

“These boys have been teammates for a long time, many of them for over five years. They have been through both high points and low points as youth baseball players — together. Because of that, the boys are now more focused on the task at hand; the noise and excitement of the tournament are not the distractions that they were in past years,” he said.

The team will begin its final district tournament on Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Bill Terry Field at the Wilton YMCA (404 Danbury Rd.).

Wilton’s pitching depth will be crucial in the tournament, with at least seven pitchers ready for action. Max Bryant’s excellent velocity and district experience will be relied upon as will the impressive fastball/off-speed mix from Brandon Ray, Tommy Kelly and Dylan Pamnani. Power pitchers Owen Hanscom, Jonah Meyer and Brian Cosentino round out a solid rotation that will look to keep hitters off balance over the course of the tournament.

Coach Kelly has emphasized defense as the key to a deep run, ensuring that each player is focused on their position and role.

Behind home plate Meyer and Cosentino will look to manage the staff and keep base runners at bay with their blocking ability and great arms.

Third base will be anchored by Alex Trichilo, while shortstop will be manned by Kelly and Ray. Partnered with those two up the middle will be Ryan Driscoll at second base, while Hanscom’s size and footwork at first base will support the entire infield.

In the outfield Bryant, Peyton Albright, Chase Dustin, Alex Doughman, Ray, Pamnani and Cosentino will look to cover a lot of ground and prevent any “duck-farts” from falling.

In addition to Kelly, the coaching staff will include Aaron Meyer, Raleigh Hanscom and Mike Cosentino.

The coaches have endeavored to educate the players about the process of baseball, which includes all the highs and lows the players and team have endured over the course of their five years competing together. The culmination of that process is a group that knows how to compete and is hungry to win, as was on display in the team’s strong comebacks in pre-district games against Westport and Monroe and an impressive win against Fairfield American in its final scrimmage.

They all hope the next step in their process includes some magic in the coming weeks for these boys of summer.