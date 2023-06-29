Woodcock Nature Center will welcome the community at several free outdoor events this summer, including open house days in the nature center, two family campfire gatherings and a special opportunity to visit with Woodcock ambassador animals at the Wilton Street Fair and Wilton Farmers’ Market.

Whether it’s a first encounter with Woodcock or a long-time visitor, attendee or summer camp family, Woodcock welcomes all to take advantage of its wonderful community resource at these fun, free upcoming events.

Family Campfires: Gather around the Woodcock fire for s’mores and a good ‘ole-fashioned Family Campfire on Sunday, July 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy good company in the great outdoors, playground fun, lawn games, music and more. Registration is strongly suggested for planning purposes and weather updates. A suggested donation of $25 per family is also welcome but not required.

Nature Center Open House Days: Anyone looking for an opportunity to get up close to the animals of Woodcock should swing by for a visit to the Nature Center during Open House Days on Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, July 29 between 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; and Friday, July 7 and Friday, July 21 between 4-6 p.m. Woodcock has installed some new indoor enclosures which make animal viewing easier, and volunteers or educators will be on hand to answer any and all nature questions. The community is encouraged to plan a longer visit by enjoying Woodcock’s grounds, trails and playground during the visit. No reservations are necessary.

Animal Visits on the Town Green: Of course, find Woodcock animals and more near the gazebo at the Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 22 between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Then, in August, Woodcock will be a special guest at the Wilton Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Aug. 16 between 2:30-4:30 p.m. Stop by the Market and say hello to a few Woodcock animal friends who will be waiting in the gazebo! Located on the Wilton Town Green, the Market operates every Wednesday from 12-5 p.m. through October.

Finally, a reminder that the Woodcock grounds, trails, aviaries and natural playground are open to the public free of charge from dawn to dusk daily (although visitors are advised that the playground may be in use for camp between 9:30 am.-3 p.m. and that the driveway should be avoided during busy camp drop-off and pick-up times). The Nature Center is located at 56 Deer Run Rd. in Wilton.

For a complete schedule of activities and to register for events visit the Woodcock Nature Center website.