Wilton Career Firefighters (Local 2233) Holiday Wishes: Family Safety Tips

The firefighters who serve in Wilton’s Fire Department say they have simple holiday wishes this season: a healthy and happy — and safe — year. They have offered safety tips to keep in mind to make that wish come true:
- Utilize an imitation Christmas tree; if not select a fresh Christmas tree that is kept in water at all times. Dried-out Christmas trees can ignite easily.
- Place Christmas trees in a safe place, away from heat sources.
- Inspect holiday lights for frayed wires and ensure there are no cracked or broken sockets.
- Do not overload outlets.
- Avoid using candles. If candles are used, make sure they are in stable holders and place them where they cannot be knocked over.
- Do not leave children unattended with lit candles.
- Never put lit candles on Christmas trees and never leave a home with candles burning.
- Have chimneys cleaned and inspected.
- Change smoke detector batteries.
- Call 911 to report an emergency.
More information about Wilton Career Firefighters (Local 2233) can be found online or on Facebook. (P.O. Box 791, Wilton, CT 06897)