Wilton Career Firefighters (Local 2233) Holiday Wishes: Family Safety Tips

The firefighters who serve in Wilton’s Fire Department say they have simple holiday wishes this season: a healthy and happy — and safe — year. They have offered safety tips to keep in mind to make that wish come true:

Utilize an imitation Christmas tree; if not select a fresh Christmas tree that is kept in water at all times. Dried-out Christmas trees can ignite easily.

Place Christmas trees in a safe place, away from heat sources.

Inspect holiday lights for frayed wires and ensure there are no cracked or broken sockets.

Do not overload outlets.

Avoid using candles. If candles are used, make sure they are in stable holders and place them where they cannot be knocked over.

Do not leave children unattended with lit candles.

Never put lit candles on Christmas trees and never leave a home with candles burning.

Have chimneys cleaned and inspected.

Change smoke detector batteries.

Call 911 to report an emergency.

More information about Wilton Career Firefighters (Local 2233) can be found online or on Facebook. (P.O. Box 791, Wilton, CT 06897)