Wilton Family Y’s Breakfast with Santa, a Jolly Success, All for GOOD Cause

Last Saturday, Dec. 4, the Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA held its annual Breakfast with Santa. YMCA officials said this year’s breakfast was “our best yet,” serving over 180 people, from a total of 54 total families. The hungry guests enjoyed pancakes, sausages, and orange and apple juice, while listening to holiday tunes in between visits to Jolly Old St. Nicholas himself!

There was more than just a hardy breakfast, activities, and merriment to the morning; The event is the primary way funds are raised for the Melissa McFadden Memorial Scholarship.

Each year the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, in collaboration with Wilton residents Jack and Deborah McFadden, recognizes Wilton High School graduating seniors as a way of celebrating and remembering the life and achievements of the McFaddens’ daughter, Melissa.

The scholarship is presented to individuals who have demonstrated compassion, dedication, and a desire to improve the lives of individuals with intellectual and physical challenges in the town of Wilton. Many of the past recipients have gone on to pursue careers in education or other areas supporting people with special needs.

This year’s event raised roughly $2,000 for the scholarship and all in attendance were happy to be out, enjoying themselves while being safe and socially distant in the Y’s gymnasium.

Organizers gave special thanks to the staff of elves who volunteer with set-up, cooking, serving, and breakdown for the event.

For more information about the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, please visit the website or stop in for a visit.